Schmelzer Inks 2-Year, 2-Way Deal | RELEASE

Schmelzer Inks 2-Year, 2-Way Deal

The Utica captain has signed his first NHL, two-way contract.

RYAN SCHMELZER
By Devils PR
@NJDevils NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed forward Ryan Schmelzer to a two-year, two-way contract. The details of the contract are as follows: 2024-25: $775,000 at the NHL level and $275,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level; 2025-26: $775,000 NHL/$275,000 AHL. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.   

Schmelzer, 30, completed his sixth season with New Jersey’s AHL affiliate splitting those years between Binghamton and the Utica Comets from 2018-19 to 2023-24. The 6’2”, 190lbs. forward led Utica with 52 points (18g-34a) in 72 games last season, which set a new career-high for Schmelzer at the AHL level. His plus/minus rating of +14 led Utica, while his three shorthanded goals ranked second on the team. Schmelzer was the lone Utica skater who played in all 72 games of the 2023-24 season. He also served as the team’s captain for a third consecutive season.

Born on July 28, 1993, New Jersey originally signed Schmelzer to an AHL contract in 2018 after he completed his National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) career at Canisius College. The righthanded shot played in four seasons at Canisius starting in 2014-15 and earned 106 career points (40g-66a) in 143 contests. Schmelzer was also named team captain for his senior season in 2017-18.

A native of Buffalo, NY, Schmelzer has earned 174 career points (65g-109) in 337 regular-season games in the AHL. He played in the Calder Cup Playoffs with Utica in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and earned six points (4g-2a) in 11 career postseason games.

