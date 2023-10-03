RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils Kickoff | RELEASE

WEST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY – RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils are teaming up for the 7th annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk with virtual participation available anytime, anywhere, now through October 29th. The live 5K Run & Walk will take place on Sunday, October 29th, at Essex County’s South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.

The virtual format offers the option to run or walk around a neighborhood, at a local park, or even on a treadmill from October 1–29 using the RunGo App. Virtual runners and walkers will hear custom audio messages of support and encouragement from New Jersey Devils players and RWJBarnabas Health patients via the RunGo App. Virtual participants will receive FREE access to Turtle Back Zoo between October 30 and December 31.

This year, both the competitive 5K race on a USATF Certified Course and the Walk will take place along Cherry Lane and the scenic reservoir at South Mountain Recreation Complex. All proceeds from the event will support RWJBarnabas Health’s efforts to protect and build healthier communities throughout New Jersey.

On race day, New Jersey Devils alumni will be joined by popular Devils alumni character mascots, along with several mascots from New Jersey-based universities and professional teams, to cheer on the participants. All registered runners and walkers receive FREE entry to Essex County’s award-winning Turtle Back Zoo on event day, with a line-up of family-friendly activities planned at the zoo post-race. Children must be a registered participant of the Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk to participate. Registration is FREE for children 11 and under.

New this year, the Get Fit with Animals at the Turtle Back Zoo, debuts as an exciting enhancement to the event. Designed to promote the importance of kids keeping active, while exploring the exhilarating animal exhibits at the Turtle Back Zoo, kids have an opportunity to perform fun, physical challenges at six popular exhibits. After completing the tasks, participants turn in their passport for a medal and a chance to win additional prizes.

“Consistent exercise is such an important component to living a healthy lifestyle, and it’s truly rewarding to host a 5K run and walk alongside the New Jersey Devils, an organization that shares our mission of building healthier communities,” said Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer, RWJBarnabas Health.

Exciting fundraising incentives are being offered for individuals and teams based on benchmarks of $100, $250, $500, $1000 and $2,500, highlighted by tickets to New Jersey Devils games, signed New Jersey Devils merchandise, and the opportunity to engage with the alumni, among others. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers and in multiple age categories (Live & Virtual).

“We are proud to partner with RWJBarnabas Health once again for the annual ‘Running with the Devils 5K Run and Walk,’” said Jake Reynolds, President, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “Health and wellness play a key part in the lives of our fans and communities and we are thrilled to be a part of this tradition in offering both a live and virtual format to create an opportunity for all to participate.”

RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk is made possible in part by generous support from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, New Jersey Imaging Network, Sodexo Magic and Kayal Orthopedic Center.

Registration is Open! For more information on the event, or to register for the RWJBarnabas Health “Running with the Devils 5K Run and Walk,” please visit **rwjbh.org/runningwiththedevils**.