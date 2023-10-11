Ruff the 'Right Coach for this Group' | FEATURE

The Devils were not an overnight success. The rebuild took a lot of hard years. The talent and skill were high, but raw. They needed molded. They needed developed. That’s where Ruff came in. He laid the foundation of principles and then taught this young group how to execute those principles.

“He set the foundation for the whole team, how all of this started,” Bratt said. “He was a huge part of the success we had last year. For us players, trusting in his system as the way to play. He’s been extremely fair and hard on us for the right reasons, to get better. He still wants to get better every day, same as us. He sets the standard high every day. Which we love about him.”

In the intervening three years since his hiring, Ruff has helped mentor and improve many of the team’s young core players, particularly Hischier, Bratt and Jack Hughes.

“He came in and just let me run. He just said, ‘I think you can be a special player,’” Hughes said. “For me, he’s allowed me to develop as a player and allowed me to be me. He’s allowed me to be myself and he’s empowered me. At the same time, he’s coached me hard. He’s the guy that’s gotten me to where I’m at in my career now. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Where Hughes, 22, is at in his career right now is a top-10 player in the league and a Lady Byng runner-up. He finished with a career-high 43 goals and 99 points (a franchise record scoring total). Meanwhile, Hischier also enjoyed a career year with 31 goals, 49 assists and 80 points en route to a Selke Trophy runner-up. Bratt also set career marks with 32 goals and 73 points.

But Ruff has also nurtured the development of other players following that first year, like Dawson Mercer, Michael Mcleod, Kevin Bahl and Marino to name a few.

“This lineup is a lot different from Year 1, but if you want to look at some of the key pieces and where they’re at, and the type of year that all those guys had last year, that’s the biggest improvement of all,” Ruff said.