Devils Host Islanders for Fifth Preseason Game | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (4-0-0) vs. OPPONENT (2-1-0)

Head-to-Head

This is the Devils and Islanders first of two games during preseason, with the second on Long Island Friday night. Last year during preseason, the Devils and Islanders picked up one win each. New Jersey won 4-1 at home while the Islanders won 5-2 at UBS Arena.

During the 2022-23 season, the Devils went 1-2 against the Islanders, with their sole win coming on Oct. 20, 4-1. New York would win 6-4 on Dec. 9 and 5-1 on Mar. 27.

The Devils and Islanders will play four times this season: Oct. 20 at UBS Arena, Nov. 28 at Prudential Center, Mar. 24 at UBS Arena, and Apr. 15 at Prudential Center in the Devils season finale.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are 4-0-0 as they enter their final week of preseason. New Jersey’s most recent win was a 3-2 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. After being stopped on his first two shots, Erik Haula found the back of the net when it mattered the most, with his overtime game winner. Curtis Lazar and Alexander Holtz also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek played the entire game and stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced.

New Jersey started the preseason with two split squad games on Sept. 25 with half the team in Montreal and the other half hosting the Flyers at home. The home squad picked up a 6-0 win over Philadelphia while the road group won 4-2 against the Canadiens.

Right now, the Devils training camp roster sits at 42 players with 23 forwards, 12 defensemen, and seven goaltenders remaining. New Jersey has three more preseason games ahead of the Oct. 12 home opener.

Opponent Team Scope:

The Islanders are halfway through their preseason and are 2-1-0 through their first three games. After losing to the New York Rangers 4-2 on Sept. 26, the Islanders rebounded the next night with a 2-1 win over the Flyers. In the second matchup between New York teams, the Islanders won 5-3 on Sept. 30. In Saturday night’s game, the Islanders saw five different goal scorers: Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat, Cal Clutterbuck, and Anders Lee.

After cutting 21 players on Sept. 29, the Islanders current training camp roster sits at 45 players. New York’s Monday night game against the Devils kicks off their final three preseason games. On Oct. 5 the Islanders will take on the Flyers before facing the Devils at UBS Arena on Oct. 6.

By the Numbers:

11: The Islanders had 11 different players on the score sheet in New York’s last win

6: Shots on goal Brock Nelson had against the Rangers on Sept. 30

16-6: The Devils have outscored their opponents by this margin throughout three preseason games