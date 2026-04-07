Devils, Flyers Finish Season Series | PREVIEW

Fitzgerald News

The Devils announced that the team and GM Tom Fitzgerald parted ways on Monday afternoon. The players reacted to the news this morning.

“Obviously, sad for Fitzy and his family. His family and my family are super close. Lucky, I got to spend all these years with him at the helm. He’s just an unbelievable person. I feel really bad for him. It’s just the way it is now," Jack Hughes said. "Fitzy built the team. I think he’s done a pretty good job of that over the years. Most of it comes down to the players. We’re the ones competing every night. We’re the ones that can change the outcome of a hockey game. It’s just frustrating because I’m a big part of this team. I have a lot of love for Tommy Fitz. I’m sad to see him go. I wish we could have done better for him."

Moving On

Despite the news, the Devils still have five games left on the schedule, starting tonight against Philly.

“For us coming in today, it’s sad, but we have to be professional,” winger Timo Meier said. “We have five games left that we really want to maximize and a big game tonight that we have to focus on, bring a really good performance here at home.”

Flyers Info

The Flyers used the followed at morning skate...

Tyson Foerster–Trevor Zegras–Owen Tippett

Travis Konecny–Christian Dvorak–Porter Martone

Alex Bump–Noah Cates–Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey–Sean Couturier–Carl Grundstrom

Travis Sanheim–Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York–Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler–Emil Andrae

Sam Ersson

Dan Vladar