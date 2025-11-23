26-Second Difference | GAME STORY

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers set a franchise record with three goals in 26 seconds in the first period in route to a 6-3 victory against the Devils Saturday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Devils and Flyers were tied at 1-1 in the first period when Matvei Michkov and Tyson Foerster (2x) made team history by tallying in a 26-second span to make it a 4-1 game. Philadelphia would never relinquish the lead.

"It gets them in the game, gets the crowd going, and we unravel from there," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "How you manage that, that is the game. There were good stretches in the second and good stretches in the third, but the game was lost in those moments."

The Flyers also received goals from Noah Cates, Bobby Brink and Trevor Zegras.

The Devils opened the scoring on Timo Meier’s power play goal. Nico Hischier would add two goals for New Jersey.

But it was the three-goal outburst by Philly that was the difference in the game.

"That hurt us," Hischier said. "That shouldn't happen. That was the game. ... We were sleeping for a couple shifts and they made us pay. It's hard chasing a 4-1 deficit. So that's not it."