Devils Play First Road Game of the Preseason at NYI | PREVIEW

2025010042

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (1-1-0) at NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-1-1)

New Jersey visits the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

You can watch on MSGSN and MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. The game is presented by Coast Linen Services

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN & MSGSN2

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Casey | Halonen


PRE-GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils game group is on the ice for morning skate ahead of facing the NY Islanders at UBS Arena on Long Island.

Injured defensemen Seamus Casey and Ethan Edwards will both play in the game. Goaltenders Jake Allen and Jacub Malek will split time in the crease.

Below is the group and lines...

CASEY DEBUT

Devils defenseman Seamus Casey will be making his preseason debut. He was originally scheduled to play last Sunday in the opener, but an injury set him back. Though he was a possibility to play in the Devils’ second game on Tuesday, the coaching staff opted to give it a few more days. Now he’s fully recovered to play tonight.

“Body feels great. I’m ready to go,” he said. “It’s been a great week of preparation.”

For Casey, it’ll be his first NHL action (he did play one game in the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo) since last year’s playoffs.

“It’s so exciting. I’ve been waiting since last year to get a game going,” Casey said. “It’s been a long summer. I’m just pumped to get out there with the guys. I missed the first two so I’m just excited to be out there.”

Though Casey had a lot of success in his rookie showing last year, appearing in 14 games and one playoff contest, he knows that he can’t rest on his laurels.

“You have to prove it every day. It’s ‘what have you done for me lately,’” Casey said. “You can’t be happy with the way things went in the past and think that’s going to carry you forward. I have to keep getting better and it starts tonight. It’s going to be a long season of getting better and adding more consistency. It starts now.”

“You look for him to take a step in his confidence, sense of belonging,” Keefe said. “Just be himself, go out and play. I felt he did a good job of that last year, that’s why we felt comfortable putting him in. This year the circumstances are a little different. There’s maybe more expectations you could call it since he played last year and he’s more comfortable

“I really like the way that he played for us last year when he was up.”

HALO

While Casey hasn’t played in the preseason yet, forward Brian Halonen will be appearing in his third game. Halonen, who has suited up for every preseason game so far, has one goal in the preceding two games.

“I’m very excited to be playing in all the preseason games so far,” Halonen said. “I just want to show that I can play a bottom-6 role and I feel like I can contribute on the power play if that’s what they want from me too. I’m just trying to do my best wherever I’m slotted and just show what I can do in the positions I’m put in.”

While Halonen is used to a top-6 job through most of his hockey career, if he is to make the jump to the NHL it’ll have to be in a more bottom-6 role.

“Be solid on the forecheck, finish my hits, get to the net-front, try to create O zone possession and leave the next line in better position,” he said. “Just try to be a good role player, bring some energy and try to tilt the ice in our favor with forechecking hard, creating possession, hanging onto it and getting to the net-front.”

But, when he can, Halonen can show his big time show. Which is what he did in the opening preseason game with a nasty one-timer that scored on the power play.

“I feel my shot is an asset to my game,” he said. “I want to show that too. I feel like I can, given the opportunity to shoot the puck, I’m pretty confident in my shot.”

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils have now played two preseason games, both at home, with a win and a loss.

A young squad dropped a 5-3 decision to the New York Rangers this past Sunday while a veteran squad easily disposed of an unseasoned Islanders group on Tuesday, 6-2.

Seven Devils have two points through the first two games, with four of them achieving it in only one contest. The only players who have suited up for both games are Brian Halonen, Luke Glendening, Ethan Edwards and Arseny Gritsyuk.

The Islanders are 1-1-1 through three preseason games. In addition to the loss to the Devils, they also fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Flyers on Sunday. Last night, they scored two late goals to rally and defeat the Rangers 5-4 at MSG.

LINEUPS

Devils: Devils had two larger groups practicing on Thursday with the designated game group going earlier in the day. Nothing is confirmed until the lineup is posted later today, but some of the players who skated as part of that group included a line with Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer and a line with Ondrej Palat, Cody Glass and Connor Brown.

Jonas Siegenthaler and Simon Nemec were a pairing on defense and Seamus Casey and Dougie Hamilton were as well.

Islanders: The Islanders had a handful of veterans who played in their first preseason game but did not play in either of the next two, including Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat. They could suit up on home ice tonight. Check back later today for more on the Islanders lineup.

INJURIES

Devils: Kovacevic (lower body) is out; Noesen (lower body) is out; Lachance (undisclosed) is day-to-day; Hameenaho (undisclosed) is day-to-day; Edwards (blocked shot) is day-to-day.

Islanders: Duclair (upper body) is day-to-day; Kueffler (upper body) is day-to-day; Lee (upper body) is out 1-2 weeks; Tsyplakov (undisclosed) is questionable

24-25 REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

24-25 STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
ISLANDERS
Goals
Hischier, 35
Lee, 29
Assists
Bratt, 67
Horvat, 29
Points
Bratt, 88
Horvat, 57

More News

Devils Resume Camp Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Dominate in Tilt with Islanders | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 6, Islanders 2

The Perfect Fit | FEATURE 

Camp Continues | NOTEBOOK

Devils, Prudential Center Announce Enhancements, Theme Nights | RELEASE

Gritsyuk Nets 2 Points in Preseason Loss to Rangers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Rangers 5, Devils 3

Athletes’ Advice Fuels Dillon’s Recovery | FEATURE

Day 3 of Camp | NOTEBOOK

Devils Will Lean on Defensive Depth | FEATURE 

MSG Networks Announce 2025-26 Devils Telecast Schedule

Training Camp Scrimmage | NOTEBOOK

Devils Open 2025 Training Camp | NOTEBOOK

Fitzgerald: 'We Will Be Signing (Luke)' | BLOG

Hughes Excited to Return to Play | FEATURE

A Burning Desire | FEATURE

Fitzgerald, Scoppetto Named to Team USA | BLOG