Hämeenaho Recalled to Devils | BLOG

In addition, defenseman Colton White has been assigned to the Utica Comets

By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The New Jersey Devils announced on Saturday that forward Lenni Hämeenaho has been recalled from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

This is Hämeenaho's first NHL recall.

Hämeenaho leads the Utica Comets with 21 points and is tied for the team-lead in goals (9) with Brian Halonen. Of his totals, Hämeenaho has two power play goals and one short-handed goal.

The 21-year-old from Finland, is in his first season in North America.

In addition, the club has assigned defenseman Colton White, who cleared waivers earlier in the day, to Utica.

White did a formidable job on the Devils' blueline, while the club was dealing with injuries to its defensemen. The 28-year-old appeared in 23 games and registered four assists, while averaging 12:15 a night.

