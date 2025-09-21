Devils Kick Off Pre-Season Campaign Against Rangers | PREVIEW

Game starts at 1:00 PM ET and give yourself more time if you're using the PATH

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-0-0) vs. NEW YORK RANGERS (0-0-0)

New Jersey opens its pre-season schedule on Sunday afternoon against the New York Rangers at Prudential Center.

You can watch on MSGSN & NHL Network or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. The game is presented by Blue Nail Exteriors

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN & NHL Network

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming around 10:45 AM ET

PRE-GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - Check back following Head Coach Sheldon Keefe's pre-game media availability at around 10:45 AM ET.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils kick off their preseason on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 PM when they host the rival New York Rangers at Prudential Center. It’s the first chance for fans to see the team back on home ice, with a mix of veterans and prospects dressing for both sides.

New Jersey’s lineup will feature a blend of established players and younger talent looking to make an impression, while the Rangers are expected to skate several of their top forwards alongside prospects battling for roster spots. Pre-season games often bring a different pace, but with these two clubs, the rivalry always adds a little extra intensity regardless of the time of year.

For fans traveling to the game, keep in mind that PATH service between Harrison and Journal Square is suspended this weekend due to construction. Shuttle buses are operating, but extra travel time is strongly advised to ensure you’re in your seats for puck drop.

LINEUPS

Devils: Stay tuned for more information on the Devils lineup for Sunday. In Saturday's Devils Notebook, head coach Sheldon Keefe said that the second group was the one most likely to play the Rangers though nothing is set in stone. That team included Arseny Gritsyuk, Paul Cotter and Ethan Edwards, among others.

Rangers: Stay tuned for more information on the Rangers lineup for Sunday.

INJURIES

Devils: Kovacevic (lower body) is out; Noesen (lower body) is out.

Rangers: Panarin (lower body) is day-to-day.

24-25 REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

24-25 STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
RANGERS
Goals
Hischier, 35
Panarin, 37
Assists
Bratt, 67
Panarin, 52
Points
Bratt, 88
Panarin, 89

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils and Rangers only play each other three times this season, instead of the usual four. It's the last time that scheduling quirk will occur so long as the League has 32 teams with the schedule increasing to 84 games next season. All three match-ups will be in March.
  • The Devils did not allow a goal against the Rangers on home ice in 2024-25, which marked the first time in team history that Jersey’s team blanked the Rangers in a regular-season series on home ice.
  • Jesper Bratt led all skaters with nine points (3g-6a) against New York last season, while Jack Hughes’ five goals (5g-3a) led the team against their division rivals.
  • Jacob Markstrom’s three wins and two shutouts led all NHL netminders against the Rangers in 2024-25.

