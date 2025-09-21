Devils Kick Off Pre-Season Campaign Against Rangers | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils kick off their preseason on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 PM when they host the rival New York Rangers at Prudential Center. It’s the first chance for fans to see the team back on home ice, with a mix of veterans and prospects dressing for both sides.

New Jersey’s lineup will feature a blend of established players and younger talent looking to make an impression, while the Rangers are expected to skate several of their top forwards alongside prospects battling for roster spots. Pre-season games often bring a different pace, but with these two clubs, the rivalry always adds a little extra intensity regardless of the time of year.

For fans traveling to the game, keep in mind that PATH service between Harrison and Journal Square is suspended this weekend due to construction. Shuttle buses are operating, but extra travel time is strongly advised to ensure you’re in your seats for puck drop.

LINEUPS

Devils: Stay tuned for more information on the Devils lineup for Sunday. In Saturday's Devils Notebook, head coach Sheldon Keefe said that the second group was the one most likely to play the Rangers though nothing is set in stone. That team included Arseny Gritsyuk, Paul Cotter and Ethan Edwards, among others.

Rangers: Stay tuned for more information on the Rangers lineup for Sunday.

INJURIES

Devils: Kovacevic (lower body) is out; Noesen (lower body) is out.

Rangers: Panarin (lower body) is day-to-day.

24-25 REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS