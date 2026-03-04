LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3, Panthers 1

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, FLA 0: Arseny Gritsyuk opened the scoring with a scorching wrist shot, getting past Bobrovsky.

NJD 1, FLA 1: Anton Lundell scores on the backhand right in front of the Devils net.

BEST OF MARKSTROM'S 1ST PERIOD SAVES

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2026-03-03 at 7.50.26 PM

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 2, FLA 1: Dougie Hamilton capitalizes on a rebound and scores his 9th goal of the season, assisted by Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.

NJD 3, FLA 1: Cody Glass redirects a Lenni Hämeenaho shot past Bobrovsky.

Best of Markstrom's 2nd Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2026-03-03 at 8.47.42 PM

THIRD PERIOD

The third period is underway!

DEVILS LINEUP

PANTHERS LINEUP

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Bjugstad plays his 800th game when the Devils start a stretch of seven straight at home.

