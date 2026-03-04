LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3, Panthers 1

The Devils host the Florida Panthers at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Florida Panthers
NJD 1, FLA 0: Arseny Gritsyuk opened the scoring with a scorching wrist shot, getting past Bobrovsky.
NJD 1, FLA 1: Anton Lundell scores on the backhand right in front of the Devils net.
NJD 2, FLA 1: Dougie Hamilton capitalizes on a rebound and scores his 9th goal of the season, assisted by Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.
NJD 3, FLA 1: Cody Glass redirects a Lenni Hämeenaho shot past Bobrovsky.
The third period is underway!