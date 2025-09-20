Day 3 of Camp | NOTEBOOK

Big Daddy
Jacob Markstrom missed the opening two days of training camp as he and wife, Amanda, welcomed the birth of their second son, Cruz.
“We’re happy. Exciting times,” Markstrom said. “It’s surreal. A family of four now. My wife is a trooper and real tough. Kudos to her. And the hospital did a great job.”
Now that little Cruz is born, Markstrom was back on the ice for Day 3 of camp. And he’s ready to get to work this season after a life-changing moment.
“It’s nice to be back out there and put the gear on,” Markstrom said. “There’ve been a lot of emotions and a lot of feelings, but it’s all happy.”
Markstrom returned with his usual confidence and swagger. When asked what the Devils need to do to take their game to the next level, he responded:
“Winning every game. Score more goals than the other team every game, and the goalie stop all the pucks.”