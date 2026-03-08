LIVE UPDATES: Red Wings 1, Devils 0

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Blog vs DET
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

GAME ALBUM

20260308_vsDET-029
20260308_vsDET-031
20260308_vsDET-037
20260308_vsDET-036
20260308_vsDET-034
+13 20260308_vsDET-033
20260308_vsDET-028
20260308_vsDET-018
20260308_vsDET-024
20260308_vsDET-023
20260308_vsDET-009_1
20260308_vsDET-013_1
20260308_vsDET-026
20260308_vsDET-007_1
20260308_vsDET-020
20260308_vsDET-003_1
20260308_vsDET-006_1
20260308_vsDET-012_1
20260308_vsDET-005_1

Devils vs. Red Wings

FIRST PERIOD

DET 1, NJD 0: Moritz Seider opens the scoring of the game to give Detroit the early lead.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2026-03-08 at 7.43.47 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

RED WINGS LINEUP

DeBrincat-Copp-Kane
Finnie-Kasper-Raymond
Brandsegg-Ny-Compher-Appleton
van Riemsdyk-Rasmussen-Shine

Edvinsson-Seider
Chiarot-Faulk
Johnsson-Bernard-Docker

Gibson
Talbot

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils are treating each next game as the most important of the season.

More News

Home Ice | FEATURE

Devils' Power Play and Jack Trick Bury Rangers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 6, Rangers 3

Devils Hold At Deadline | FEATURE

Cholowski Recalled | TRANSACTION

Devils Practice on Deadline Day | NOTEBOOK

Devils Waive 3 Players | TRANSACTION

Devils Host Youth Hockey Weekend | PRESS RELEASE

Devils Make Leafs Fall | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Leafs 3 SO

Devils' Offense Tames the Champs | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Panthers 1

Devils Host Champs | PREVIEW

Devils Work Ahead of Homestand | NOTEBOOK

Melovsky Signed to 2-Year, Entry-Level Contract | RELEASE

Road Trip Ends on High Note | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Blues 1

Devils Activate Luke Hughes; Assign Colton White | TRANSACTION