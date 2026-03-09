Odds and Ends | 10 TAKEAWAYS

2.

Fitzgerald clearly understands this team still has a pretty steep climb if it’s going to put itself in position to compete for a playoff spot. So when it came to the deadline, the focus wasn’t just about plugging a hole for the next couple of months — it was about finding players who actually fit the timeline of the group already here.

Thinking back to the Trade Deadline, one quote from Tom Fitzgerald stuck with me.

“My focus was on the future of this organization moving forward and trying to add to the current group that a player or two could grow with this group.”

It was a subtle comment, but it said a lot.

The keyword in that quote is “with.” The idea wasn’t just to add someone to the roster, but someone who could grow with the core.

Which is also why he wasn’t about to mortgage assets for a pure rental. If the move didn’t make sense beyond this season, it probably wasn’t going to happen.

3.

Oh, Jack, where to begin? I was sitting alone in the practice rink, waiting for practice to start right after the Gold Medal game, and watching the game on my iPad. I have a tendency to watch championship games through a tiny slit in a blanket because the anxiety kills me, especially in games where I have skin in the game.

So seeing my country go to overtime against the USA, I was in turmoil.

And then Jack scored.

And then, I was conflicted.

He put the dagger in my country’s gold medal bid, but here’s a kid I’ve known since he was 18 and been with throughout his NHL journey, every step of the way, that I couldn’t help but smile. But, it was conflicting!

I was crazy proud of him and it's been incredible to watch the world get to know him.

He's obviously a transplant here in New Jersey and to see him speak the way he did about what this state and fanbase and team has meant to him, I could, as a transplant myself, relate to that feeling that you get when you're so thoroughly embraced.

I'm just really happy for Jack and all that's come his way. But I also know Jack well enough to know that the second he returned to the Devils, that was his 100 percent focus. Sure, there were things he had to do otherwise, but when he was in and around the team, he was as dialed in as he's ever been.