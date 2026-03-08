Home Ice | FEATURE

For Brian and Alyssa Pesce, parents to Brett, the path to the NHL didn’t begin with grand expectations for their son. They wanted him involved in sports, having fun, and being active.

It started with youth hockey practices, long drives across the Northeast, and a family simply supporting a kid who loved to play.

Now, the New Jersey Devils' journey has come full circle - returning to the region where his development truly began.

For his father, Brian, watching that journey unfold has been equal parts pride and perspective.

“He had a gift,” Brian said. “Ever since he was about four years old, you could see it. But it was always going to be up to him what he wanted to do with it.”

Brett initially played in the New York system with the Westchester Vipers, but the Pesce family could see that Brett had “a little bit of a gift”, as Brian explained.

“He really wasn’t being pushed in that organization.”

So that’s why, through the recommendation of some of Brian’s friends, the move was made to put Brett in the New Jersey system and join the Avalanche. That moved significantly shaped his development, Brian shared.

Though Pesce grew up in Tarrytown, New York, many of the most important steps in his hockey development happened in New Jersey. When Brett joined the Ice House Avalanche program in Hackensack, Brian now sees it as a move that changed the trajectory of his son’s potential.

“That’s really where things started to take off,” he said.

Although his travel hockey would require long, and sometimes grueling stretches through traffic, it was all worth it. It was an investment in Brett's future, but also was part of the foundation of the Pesce family: they could spend time together. Especially on those car rides.

"Absolutely positively the best. Positively the best," Brian beamed. "You know, even if Brett would be tired after a game, we'd always end up talking, about things other than hockey. Maybe it was school or a girlfriend or how we got in trouble in school."

Brian credits Brett's coach, Dan May, with being critical to Brett's development.

Rather than emphasizing individual skill, May focused on the fundamentals of team hockey, from puck movement, anticipation, and defensive awareness. Those lessons became foundational to the style Pesce now brings to the NHL.

It all started with youth hockey in Jersey.

“He really implemented a system of puck movement,” Brian said of watching May coach his son. “Everybody was involved. One thing he did say to Brett was, ‘What moves faster, your feet or the puck?’ That stuck with Brett.”

“To me, that went a long way for Brett’s development,” Brian added.