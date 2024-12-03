Devils Dominate in Rivalry Win | GAME STORY

New Jersey picks up a 5-1 win over the New York Rangers

GameStory 12.2.24
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

NEW YORK, N.Y. - The New Jersey Devils scored a minute and a half into their game against the New York Rangers and never looked back. Jack Hughes paced the team with two goals while Dawson Mercer, Dougie Hamilton, and Jesper Bratt also added one. Jacob Markstrom shined in his first Devils-Rangers rivalry game, stopping 39 of the 40 shots he faced.

"Markstrom was our best player tonight," Jack Hughes shared post-game. "Penalty kill did a really good job, a lot of shot blocks. I know they gave up one, but a lot of shot blocks by our whole team. A really good effort in that sense. But Markstrom was our best player adn really held us in there."

"Much better the way we started the game," Keefe explained. "Guys took advantage of an opportunity to go ahead early and Bratt made good on it. Great goal by Mercer as well to help us extend our lead, it really gave us control of the game. There's a lot of things that I'd like us to do better throughout the game but we got timely goals, good goals from guys at different key moments.

"Another thing that stood out was that we blocked shots tonight too," Keefe continued. "A lot of our game wasn't perfect, we defended a little bit too much for my liking tonight in terms of time spent without the puck, but guys defended hard and blocked a number of shots here tonight."

Jesper Bratt opened the scoring for the Devils 1:27 into the game. The play started in the Devils end when Johnathan Kovacevic chipped the puck away from Filip Chytil and Ondrej Palat collected it. Palat quickly passed the puck to Bratt who used his speed to get up ice and make it a 2-on-1 with Jack Hughes. From there, Bratt took his opportunity and scored. The goal broke a streak of seven straight games in which New Jersey has conceded the opening goal and kicked off the quick start the Devils were searching for last month.

Seven minutes in, the Devils made it 2-0, this time Dawson Mercer with a goal. Mercer picked up the rebound of a blocked shot, drove into space and shot quickly. This allowed the winger the lane to shoot and double New Jersey’s lead. It was the second goal on only the Devils fourth shot.

"The most important thing is to score more than the other team," Markstrom explained. "But if you score first, they they got to chase it, the game opens up a little bit. I thought we capitalized. They were pushing and we came back and scored two big goals in the first."

With just over two minutes left in the opening frame, Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller hit the post with a shot through a screen. Brett Pesce was key in boxing out Adam Edstrom net front so he couldn’t gain possession and take a shot net front. Following, the Rangers continued to push but the Devils kept a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission.

The Rangers pushed hard and kept the Devils defending their zone early in the second period. However, the middle frame was full of special teams action and New Jersey took advantage. Seven minutes in, the Devils went on their first power play of the game and with 21 seconds left on the man-advantage, the Rangers took another penalty giving the visitors a 5-on-3 advantage. With just two seconds left in the first power play, Dougie Hamilton scored his fifth of the season to make it 3-0. Hamilton's goal was his fourth power play tally this season.

Seven and a half minutes in to the second period, Jack Hughes' spinning shot made it 4-0 Devils. Hughes was net front and able to take advantage of his brother Luke's shot that was deflected through on goal. Jesper Bratt also picked up an assist on the goal. However, New York responded less than a minute later with their first goal of the game. Chris Kreider cleaned up a puck down low on the power play to make it 4-1 Devils.

In the final two minutes of the middle frame, the Rangers took two penalties, giving the Devils a 4-on-3 advantage for 1:21. Once again, New Jersey took advantage. Jack Hughes, from the slot, increased New Jersey's lead, 5-1 and scored the team's second power play goal of the night. Captain Nico Hischier was screening Shesterkin and providing great net front pressure. Each team recorded 18 shots in the second period while the Devils had three goals and the Rangers only had one.

The Devils had to defend well against the Rangers who continued to push; however New Jersey continued to hold off New York. When the Devils needed him to, Markstrom continued to make timely saves. New Jersey kept New York from scoring in the final 26:31 and secured the first win of this season series.

"Markstrom was fantastic," Bratt shared. "Came up with some really game changing saves and the game would have looked very different, especially in the first period, without some of thesaves from him. Amazing game from him."

The Devils down the Rangers 5-1 at MSG.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Bratt | Hughes | Markstrom
MSG Interview: Légaré on Debut

Here are some observations from the game:

•Forward Nathan Légaré made his NHL debut tonight. After finding out he was in the lineup, his family and friends drove down from Montreal to support him. Légaré got his solo rookie lap and a win in his first ever NHL game. Not a bad way to kick things off with his NHL career.

•Quicker starts were a point of emphasis coming into this game as the Devils entered Monday conceding the first goal in their last seven straight games. With two goals on their first four shots, New Jersey asserted themselves quickly.

"Obviously knew that the start against this team is going to be very important," Bratt shared post-game. "Especially our speed and moving our feet. I think that's what happened early. We moved our feet, we created chances off that, and also some goals."

•New Jersey showed plenty of dedication and physical buy-in during this rivalry game, as the Devils recorded 26 blocked shots. During their first penalty of the game, the Devils had four blocked shots with Brett Pesce stopping three and Erik Haula recording one block. The blocked shots continued. Whether Ondrej Palat in the second period, Jesper Bratt on the penalty kill in the third, or any of the other 24 times, New Jersey continues to show they're willing to sacrific their bodies to go the extra mile.

"I think it means a lot, it's huge," Markstrom said about the Devils blocking shots in front of him. "The penalty kill, once again they had about 10-something blocks. It's not just the shots from the blue line, it's one timers from Zibanejad or Fox and Panarin. Pesce sticking a foot out, Haula sticking his hand out. I try to tell them that I have a lot more gear than they do but that's the competitive side."

•Plenty of special teams action in this one; albeit no fights like there have been in recent matchups at MSG. The Devils finished the night 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. In addition to big clears, blocked shots, and strong play, Jacob Markstrom made plenty of timely saves, stopping eight of the Rangers nine shots on the power play.

•Jack Hughes consistently shows up against the Rangers. Hughes has points in five straight games at Madison Square Garden and nine career goals against Igor Shesterkin, the most in the NHL. The Devils' alternate captain finished the night with two goals, one assist, and nine shots on goal. Hughes now has 11 goals this season, tied for third-most on the Devils.

"They cleaned us up last year so I think that was good for us to get off on the right foot for this year and that was a good one for us," Hughes shared post-game on the rivalry win.

•Nathan Légaré and Mike Hardman were brought in to bring their pace and physicality to the Dowling line. Both were noticable for causing chaos, throwing hits, and holding on to pucks. Légaré finished the night with five hits while Hardman had two hits and one blocked shot. Justin Dowling, who has been a consistent presence centering the fourth line, was a part of a trio of players that Keefe liked.

"I thought those guys were really good tonight," Keefe said postgame. "I was really impressed with them. Légaré, for me in particular, played extremely hard, physical, hard on the puck, advanced the puck. He played like a guy that wants to be in the NHL ... I thought the line was good, Dowling, Hardman gave us some good shifts so that was nice to see, it's important."

The Devils have three days before their next game on Friday, at Prudential Center, against the Seattle Kraken. Friday night is the first-ever Devils Youth Foundation night and limited tickets are still available.

The Devils return home for a five-game homestand starting with the Seattle Kraken on Friday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

