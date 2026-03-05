Devils Make Leafs Fall | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Jacob Markstrom started in goal for a third consecutive game and on back-to-back nights. On Tuesday, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about Markstrom being the type of goaltender that thrives in high-volume situations, and we've recently seen the best of Markstrom as he hits a groove. He was given another chance again on Wednesday to stay in the zone.

• Arseny Gritsyuk's goal was a thing of beauty, assisted by Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier. Bratt circled down the wall and curled behind Stolarz's net. With his head up the entire way, from the hash marks he identifies Gritsyuk streaking into the play.

Uncontested, Bratt doesn’t hesitate and he threads a perfect pass to Gritsyuk, who drops to a knee as the puck hits his stick. He unleashes the one-timer from his knees and the puck darting past Stolarz, tied the game up at 2-2.

• New Jersey used two different variations of their first wave of the power play. At first look, the first unit consisted of Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Arseny Gritsyuk and Connor Brown. Later in the second period, Jesper Bratt took the spot of Gritsyuk on the first wave.

• New Jersey had 44 shots in regulation. The Leafs are at the top of the league for most-shots conceded this season with 31.8 a game.

• Brett Pesce was not in the lineup for the Devils, out with a lower-body injury sustained against the Florida Panthers. On Pesce's injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe said prior to the game, "We're not sure at this point. We have to get him evaluated. He completed the game last night. We knew he was dealing with something and he got through it. Just the nature of the back-to-back, we weren't able to sort it out. We'll have something in the next day or day."

• The Gold Medal celebration continued with another ceremonial puck drop. New Jersey had members of the women's gold medal-winning team, including Megan Keller, who scored the overtime winning goal against Canada at the Olympics.

The women were joined by Jack Hughes and Toronto's Auston Matthews, the two members of the Men's gold medal-winning team.