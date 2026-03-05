Devils Host Youth Hockey Weekend | PRESS RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host their Youth Hockey Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health on March 7-8, 2026, when they face off against the New York Rangers for a 3:00 PM contest on Saturday (ABC) and at 7:00 PM on Sunday (ESPN) against the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center. The Devils will celebrate the next generation of their fans and youth hockey in New Jersey during USA Hockey’s Hockey Week Across America. The team will also recognize the Dr. John J. McMullen Service to New Jersey Hockey Award winner. The first 9,000 fans in attendance on Sunday will receive a Brett Pesce bobblehead courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health.

Youth Hockey Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health will provide the unique experience for select children to participate in both pre-game ceremonies including the National Anthem (RECORD HIGH student on Sunday), Junior Captain, and Junior Officials of the Game. Saturday’s game will kick off with a pre-game experience for local high school students from PlayVS scholastic esports program in the Devils Gaming Group Lounge to face-off against Devils’ mascot, NJ and hockey influencer Swaggy P in NHL26. The afternoon will also promote the 50th anniversary of the NJSIAA Girls and Boys Ice Hockey Championships presented by RWJBarnabas Health on Monday, March 9 at Prudential Center. The Jersey Shore Wildcats will take the ice during the intermission on Saturday as part of the JAG Physical Therapy Youth Hockey Marquee Matchup, with the Jersey Girls Hockey Club and Morristown Jr. Colonials participating in Sunday’s intermission match. There will also be designated kids’ meals served in a souvenir Zamboni box, garlic knots in a goalie helmet, and crispy rice treats available at concession stands, courtesy of hospitality partner Levy.

On Sunday, the Devils will host an exclusive pre-game skate and autograph session with Devils’ mascot, NJ, and alumni in the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House. Following the autograph session, the Devils Youth Foundation will host a pre-game sled hockey clinic with the Challenged Athletes Foundation and present a check to a youth athlete to pursue their sled hockey ambitions. Select Learn to Play youth hockey participants will have the opportunity to walk alongside Devils players upon arrival on Sunday. Jersey Girls Hockey Club jerseys signed by the players will be auctioned online from Saturday, March 7 to Wednesday, March 18. To place a bid visit: newjerseydevils.com/auction.

The Devils will also present Tim Mullin with the Dr. John J. McMullen Service to New Jersey Hockey Award for his dedication to youth hockey in New Jersey. Tim has previously coached for the Ironbound Youth Hockey Association, New Jersey Devils, Montclair Blues, and Bridgewater Bears youth hockey teams before coaching Ridge High School ice hockey for three decades.

Colin Medwick will be recognized as part of the “Rock Star” program, a meaningful initiative where the Devils and RWJBarnabas Health honor a pediatric patient battling health challenges. 13-year-old Colin was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease in 2019 and currently receives care at The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at RWJUH, part of RWJBarnabas Health Children’s Health network of care. With the support of his family and the compassionate clinical team, he continues to stay healthy and active.

RECORD HIGH at Prudential Center held its first Rock Report video production contest, where local high school students produced sports magazine–style segments under the mentorship of RECORD HIGH’s professional team. The winning students from Passaic County Technical Institute collaborated with the Devils’ video team to create a new feature on Devils’ Hockey Network radio announcer Matt Loughlin. Their piece will premiere on Sunday and can be found here.

Funds raised through Saturday’s 50/50 will support the youth-based initiatives throughout New Jersey, while funds raised through Sunday’s 50/50 will benefit Girls on the Run New Jersey.