PATH Travel to Prudential Center | BLOG

If you’re traveling to Prudential Center Sunday to watch the New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers at 1 p.m. ET, keep in mind that PATH service has been suspended between Journal Square and Harrison.

For six weekends, the PATH train will not be connecting between Journal Square and Harrison to accommodate the demolition of a Conrail freight rail bridge over the PATH tracks. Free shuttle buses are available between Harrison and Journal Square as well as between Journal Square and Newark Penn Station during these outages.

More info here.