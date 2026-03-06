Devils Practice on Deadline Day | NOTEBOOK

Systems

The Devils have won three straight games. And more importantly, they’ve looked like a dominating force in those three games. They controlled vast majority of the play. They’ve generated a lot of high-end scoring chances. They’ve tilted the ice heavily in their favor.

They’ve looked like, well, what they’re supposed to look like.

“I spent a lot of time over the Olympic break looking at our game and we’re we can get better,” Keefe said. “Never at any time was I concerned about our system or how we play or my philosophy.”

Keefe also spent his time looking back to his days coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs to see if the system and philosophy still held up.

“I looked at my four full seasons in Toronto. Offensively we finished – in terms of expected goals and scoring chances – fourth, third, second and second,” he said. “So, I know that the structure and how we want to play is there, but it wasn’t happening with greater enough frequency. That’s on me to put our guys in better situations and cue them to up the frequence of those opportunities where we have more speed on the rush and more numbers on the rush. That’s been a big focus of ours.”

Keefe also watched film on the top offensive teams in the league. And what he noticed was that the film didn’t look much different from his own club.

“The clips look the same,” he said. “They look the way we want it to look, but the frequency hasn’t been there nearly enough. That’s what we’ve been pushing for.”