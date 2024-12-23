Devils Smother Rangers in Shutout Victory | GAME STORY

Markstrom posts his second consecutive shutout as Devils beat Rangers, 5-0

NYR NJD Game Story
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils will head into their holiday break riding high off a decisive victory against their biggest rival.

On Monday afternoon, the Devils welcomed the Rangers to Prudential Center but made sure they felt quite unwelcome. The Devils shutting out the Rangers 5-0 in their final game before the holiday break.

Jack Hughes had a two-goal performance, Jesper Bratt assisted on both and Timo Meier scored his third goal in as many games and his fourth in the last five games. Meier also had a two-point outing, assisting on Stefan Noesen's third period goal to make it a 4-0 game. Dawson Mercer added the Devils third power-play goal of the afternoon with just over seven minutes to play

The way the Devils have stifled their opponent's opportunities made for yet another low-shot outing for Jacob Markstrom. New Jersey's netminder posts his second shutout in a row, requiring just 12 saves for the victory. Just two nights ago, Markstrom shut out the Penguins also required just 12 saves.

New Jersey's special teams were nearly perfect. The penalty kill went four-for-four while the power play was four-for-five.

The Devils head into the holiday break with 49 points in 37 games. As of publication, New Jersey is first in both the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights... Coming Soon!
Rewind: Coming Soon!
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!
3K8A5090
AMR50022
AMR50049
AMR59954
AMR59994
+12 AMR59998
AMR50017
AMR50083
AMR50097
AMR50174
AMR50359
AMR50390
181A8717
AMR50400
181A8516
181A9450
181A9456
AMR50618

Devils vs. Rangers

Photos from the game between the Devils and New York Rangers at Prudential Center. Photos by Andrew Maclean, Tom Horak and Getty Images

Here are some observations from the game:

• With his two-goal performance this afternoon, Jack Hughes has four goals in two games against the Rangers this season. Both Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick have given up two a piece to Hughes.

Hughes's two-goal afternoon was his 18th and 19th point in his past 12 games, contributing at a torrid pace for New Jersey. And who else but Jesper Bratt assisting on both goals for his 30th and 31st assist of the season.

• The Devils have had a knack for suffocating their opponents in the first period, giving them very few shots on net. The Rangers managed just five shots on Jacob Markstrom Monday afternoon.

In their most recent games, the Devils have limited their opposition to single-digit shots on net (5,5,7,5,2,1,1,8 and 5) dating back to December 2 when they gave up 12 to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

• The second period was a masterclass for the Devils, holding the Rangers to just five shots while scoring two goals to take the 3-0 lead.

• The opening 5:30 of the game was jammed pack with action, from Jack Hughes' opening goal to a fight between Paul Cotter and Vincent Trocheck and a post-save scrum that resulted in an array of penalties, including Stefan Noesen, called originally for a hook on Mika Zibanejad, and Timo Meier who engaged in a battle with Artemi Panarin. Both Meier and Panarin were called for roughing.

With less than a minute in the period to play, Brenden Dillon and Sam Carrick also dropped the gloves, resulting in five minutes each for fighting.

• Both Cotter and Trocheck, who were handed five-minute penalties, ended up staying in the box for an additional six minutes while waiting for a stoppage in play. Because their penalties were fighting majors, they had to serve the full five minutes before being let out. And unlike a regular minor penalty, they must wait for a stoppage in play to exit. It wasn't until over six minutes past the five that they could eventually rejoin play.

• The Rangers made Chris Kreider a healthy scratch against the Devils. Kreider is currently the longest-serving Ranger on the New York roster.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils will be off for a holiday break until Dec. 27, when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

More News

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 5 vs. Rangers 0

Markstrom Starts, Lines Get New Look vs. Rangers | MORNING AVAIL

Devils Practice Before Hosting Rangers | NOTEBOOK

White Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Noesen, Hischier Connect Twice, Devils Shutout Pens | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3 vs. Penguins 0

Brylin's Passion for Devils Lives on 30 Years After Debut | FEATURE

Devils Fall 4-2 to Blue Jackets | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Blue Jackets 4, Devils 2

Devils Recall Dowling | BLOG

Devils Recount Shore Memories | FEATURE 

Devils Down Blues, 4-1 | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4 vs. Blues 1

Dialed In | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Lazar Activated, Dowling Placed on Waivers | TRANSACTIONS

Lazar Returns Against the Blues | PREVIEW

Daws Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

5 Takeaways from Fitzgerald | FEATURE