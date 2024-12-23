Devils Smother Rangers in Shutout Victory | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• With his two-goal performance this afternoon, Jack Hughes has four goals in two games against the Rangers this season. Both Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick have given up two a piece to Hughes.

Hughes's two-goal afternoon was his 18th and 19th point in his past 12 games, contributing at a torrid pace for New Jersey. And who else but Jesper Bratt assisting on both goals for his 30th and 31st assist of the season.

• The Devils have had a knack for suffocating their opponents in the first period, giving them very few shots on net. The Rangers managed just five shots on Jacob Markstrom Monday afternoon.

In their most recent games, the Devils have limited their opposition to single-digit shots on net (5,5,7,5,2,1,1,8 and 5) dating back to December 2 when they gave up 12 to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

• The second period was a masterclass for the Devils, holding the Rangers to just five shots while scoring two goals to take the 3-0 lead.

• The opening 5:30 of the game was jammed pack with action, from Jack Hughes' opening goal to a fight between Paul Cotter and Vincent Trocheck and a post-save scrum that resulted in an array of penalties, including Stefan Noesen, called originally for a hook on Mika Zibanejad, and Timo Meier who engaged in a battle with Artemi Panarin. Both Meier and Panarin were called for roughing.

With less than a minute in the period to play, Brenden Dillon and Sam Carrick also dropped the gloves, resulting in five minutes each for fighting.

• Both Cotter and Trocheck, who were handed five-minute penalties, ended up staying in the box for an additional six minutes while waiting for a stoppage in play. Because their penalties were fighting majors, they had to serve the full five minutes before being let out. And unlike a regular minor penalty, they must wait for a stoppage in play to exit. It wasn't until over six minutes past the five that they could eventually rejoin play.

• The Rangers made Chris Kreider a healthy scratch against the Devils. Kreider is currently the longest-serving Ranger on the New York roster.