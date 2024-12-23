Devils Smother Rangers in Shutout Victory | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils will head into their holiday break riding high off a decisive victory against their biggest rival.
On Monday afternoon, the Devils welcomed the Rangers to Prudential Center but made sure they felt quite unwelcome. The Devils shutting out the Rangers 5-0 in their final game before the holiday break.
Jack Hughes had a two-goal performance, Jesper Bratt assisted on both and Timo Meier scored his third goal in as many games and his fourth in the last five games. Meier also had a two-point outing, assisting on Stefan Noesen's third period goal to make it a 4-0 game. Dawson Mercer added the Devils third power-play goal of the afternoon with just over seven minutes to play
The way the Devils have stifled their opponent's opportunities made for yet another low-shot outing for Jacob Markstrom. New Jersey's netminder posts his second shutout in a row, requiring just 12 saves for the victory. Just two nights ago, Markstrom shut out the Penguins also required just 12 saves.
New Jersey's special teams were nearly perfect. The penalty kill went four-for-four while the power play was four-for-five.
The Devils head into the holiday break with 49 points in 37 games. As of publication, New Jersey is first in both the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference.