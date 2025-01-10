Devils Fall in OT to Rangers | GAME STORY

NYR NJD Game Story

NEW YORK, NY - The Devils earned a point, but lost for the first time this season against the New York Rangers in a 3-2 overtime setback at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. The Devils are now 2-0-1 against their rival this season.

The Rangers’ Sam Carrick scored the game-winner in the extra period.

Jack Hughes continues to pile up points against New York with a goal and assist in the game. Jesper Bratt added a goal for the Devils.

"I think it's a good point for us. There are things we'd like to do better, plays we'd like to have back," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "By and large we did some good things in the game."

Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers, both coming on the power play.

LOOK BACK

The Devils pick up a point in the City as they fall to the Rangers 3-2 in overtime.

Here are some observations from the game:

• This was a game of special teams. The Rangers scored two man-advantage goals (their only regulation goals) while the Devils went 0 for 4.

"They made us pay," Keefe said. "It was a big part of the game with our power play not converting and those two for them."

• The Rangers scored the game-winning overtime goal after Carrick stripped Jack Hughes of the puck at the blue line. Hughes took ownership of the play.

"A couple bad plays by myself and that's the game," he said. "I would say two very not good plays by myself. That's frustrating. It's not really a team thing, that's a personnel thing. I want to take back two of those plays. That's more of an individual thing. I just have to tighten the ship up in overtime."

• Bratt broke a nine-game goalless drought with his 15th tally of the season in the second period. It was a beautiful snipe, and he celebrated with a huge smile.

"Every single night I want to help the team win games," Bratt said. "Passing for a goal, scoring for myself, or being good in the D zone, I try everything to help the team win games. It was nice to help in that area (goals), too."

• Jack Hughes continued his dominance of the Rangers. He added another goal and assist, giving him five goals and eight points in three games this season against New York. In 23 career games against the Rangers, Hughes has 16 goals and 28 points.

Hughes now has 10 career goals against Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, the most by any player in the NHL.

• In a crucial penalty kill halfway through the third period with the game tied at 2-2, the Devils PK unit put in its best work. Dawson Mercer stole a blue line pass and had a breakaway opportunity. Later Jack Hughes and Bratt had a 2-on-1. Bratt got off a shot from the circle and in the process drew a penalty on Mika Zibanejad after just 54 seconds of being down a man.

• The Devils thought they opened the scoring with a goal by Luke Hughes. Luke sneaked into the lower right circle and ripped a shot at the net. The referee signaled goal and from a vantage point it did appear tuck inside the crossbar. But on further review, the puck hit the crossbar and ricocheted into the crease and never actually went in. So, the goal was waived off.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils return home for a Saturday contest against Tampa Bay at Prudential Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

