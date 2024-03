The Devils have assigned defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon to the Utica Comets. New Jersey has also recalled goaltender Isaac Poulter from Utica.

Poulter has spent the majority of his season with the Comets where he’s played 28 games and has a 17-8-1 record. He’s averaging 2.55 goals against and has a .911 save percentage. Poulter has four shutouts in the AHL this season. The goaltender played one game with the Devils ECHL affiliate, the Adirondack Thunder, this season as well.