Goaltender Isaac Poulter has been recalled from the Utica Comets by the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday morning.

Poulter will be on the ice at Prudential Center for the club's 10:30 a.m. optional skate in Newark.

On Monday, goaltender Jake Allen did not participate in practice and head coach Sheldon Keefe said he was being evaluated, with no further update.

The Devils host the Toronto Maples Leads on Tuesday night. Jacob Markstrom will get the start in net.