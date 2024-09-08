Pesce's Pitch | BLOG

It’s September, and time for the annual MLB “September Callups” with teams expanding their respective rosters for the month. For the New York Mets, the club went with an NHL flavor. At least for Saturday.

Devils defenseman Brett Pesce, NY Islanders Anders Lee and NY Rangers Adam Fox threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field prior to the Mets hosting the Cincinnati Reds.

“Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for myself, and more importantly my father,” Pesce told NHL.com about his dad Brian. “He’s a die-hard Mets fan so the fact that he got to catch that for me, it was cool.”

Pesce, who is a Westchester, NY native, also did a jersey swap with Mets pitcher David Peterson.