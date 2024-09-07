Pesce brings dad to Citi Field, throws 1st pitch with Lee, Fox

Brett Pesce had a special catcher for his ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field on Saturday.

Pesce, a native of nearby Westchester, NY, brought his dad to the ballpark to catch his first pitch before the New York Mets game over the weekend. Pesce’s dad, Brian, is a lifelong Mets fan, so it seemed like a no-brainer to invite him to participate in the special event.

“Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for myself, and more importantly my father,” Pesce said. “He’s a die-hard Mets fan so the fact that he got to catch that for me, it was cool.”

Pesce signed with the New Jersey Devils in free agency this summer to give him a bit of a homecoming, and it’s a homecoming he’s already taking advantage of.

“I grew up going to Shea Stadium, Yankee Stadium, you name it,” Pesce said. “I loved baseball as a kid so it’s definitely surreal.”