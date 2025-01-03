Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Well, here we are, 41 games into the regular season – the halfway point – already so much behind us but still so much ahead.

No two seasons are ever alike, but it is guaranteed that any team, even the best, will go through peaks and valleys. Yes, the Devils are currently on a three-game losing streak, but at the halfway mark of the season, it is the first time all year they’ve gone three consecutive games without a point.

They have kept themselves in a really good spot as the clock turned to 2025. And that’s mainly because the valleys the team has been in this year have never lasted very long, capable of digging deep, and digging themselves out.

They’ve been really fortunate that way, not by accident. It’s because of the way this team has been reconstructed and built. They have the right mix of wily veterans, superstar players and character guys to all pull together in the same direction when the going gets tough. And a head coach who drives and pushes his team toward being the best they can be.

Really, outside of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at home, you’d be hard-pressed, even in the games where the Devils were shutout, to say they were ‘completely out of it’ in keeping the score close and keeping themselves in the game.

And while things might feel heavy on the back of a three-game skid, keeping spirits up is also vitally important. Attitude can be half the battle. And by being around this group, I can tell you that while they are certainly upset that they’ve lost three in a row, they are all determined not to let it fester. They have a real strong belief in themselves.

And because we want to keep spirits up ourselves, I thought I would start this week’s 10 Takeaways with some fun stories I collected during training camp that I haven’t yet shared. These stories are about how and who interacts in the team group chats, what it’s like to be in one, who is the most active, and … what it’s like to move from a team and have to click ‘Leave Group’.

