Optimum May Drop MSG Networks  | BLOG

Devils fans who are Optimum subscribers could soon face changes to their TV lineup as MSG Networks and Altice, the parent company of Optimum, work to reach a new agreement. Without a resolution, Optimum customers may lose access to MSG Network, MSGSN, and streaming through the Gotham Sports App as early as tomorrow (January 1). This would disrupt coverage of the New Jersey Devils, a vital part of the hockey season for fans across the state.

While negotiations continue, fans are encouraged to let Optimum know how important MSG Networks is to their viewing experience. Reaching out to share feedback via phone, email, or social media can help demonstrate the value of this programming to customers.

If you are an Optimum Subscriber call 844.4Keep-MSG today or visit keepmsg.com.