The Devils have activated forward Tomas Nosek from the Injured Reserve list.

Nosek is expected to play Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche. It will be his first game action since Nov. 18. He missed nearly three months with a broken foot.

Nosek, 31, has played in six games this season with New Jersey. He has no points in those contests. The seven-year NHL veteran has played over 400 career games with Detroit, Vegas, Boston and New Jersey.