Warriors Provide Hockey, Community to Disable Veterans | FEATURE

The hockey program provides disabled veterans an outlet on the ice and a community off the ice

NJWarriors1
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

Throughout New Jersey, there was a need for programming to support former soldiers in their civilian lives. In 2019, the New Jersey Warriors hockey program was born. The volunteer-run, non-profit gives disabled veterans a way to play hockey and build community.

“Being able to provide veterans with this healthy rehab (is amazing),” Ted Curtin, Co-Founder and President of the New Jersey Warriors, shared. “This opportunity to heal both mentally and physically through the sport of hockey has just been outstanding.

“Programs like ours have an opportunity to provide veterans with a healthy outlet,” Curtin continued. “With something to look forward to, to rebuild that sense of camaraderie. It’s life changing.”

NJ Warriors President and Co-Founder discussed the program ahead of Military Appreciation Night

What started with a handful of veterans has grown into a robust roster that compete in tournaments and exhibition games throughout the year. This past April, the Warriors hosted the inaugural Toyota USA Hockey Warrior National Championship at the Ice Vault Arena. 34 teams from throughout the country traveled to New Jersey to participate.

“It’s amazing any time we can get warrior teams together,” Curtin explained. “USA Hockey put together this incredible tournament and it was just a love fest. The camaraderie within our team is one thing. Put that amongst 34 teams and it’s absolutely amazing.”

The Warriors showed up strong as the hosts and won their division's first ever championship.

“The New Jersey Warriors had the banner.” Curtin reflected. “It was great. It was an amazing experience.”

NJWarriors2

The Warriors have partnered with the New Jersey Devils since the beginning and will be a part of the team’s Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 9. During the second intermission, the Warriors will play a mini game in front of Devils fans.

“It’s a thrill,” Curtin explained about the upcoming experience. “It’s incredible to give our veterans the recognition they deserve and to have thousands of fans, these Devils fans, cheering for our Warriors, it’s amazing. It’s a great experience for them, it’s a sense of recognition.

“It gives them something to look forward to and that’s really what we need with our disabled veterans.”

To learn more about the New Jersey Warriors visit www.njwarriors.org.

More News

Devils Host Military Appreciation Night | RELEASE

Devils Outlast Canadiens for Win | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Canadiens 3

Nemec Sent to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Each Other's Cheerleaders | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Ryan Parent Named Interim HC in Utica | RELEASE

Home, Sweet Home | NOTEBOOK

Devils Drill Oilers | GAME STORY

Families Come Out to See Devils in Canmore | FEATURE

Devils Practice in Canmore | NOTEBOOK

Devils Shutout by Flames | GAME STORY

Lucky No. 13 | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Lazar Injury Update | BLOG

Devils Practice in Vancouver | NOTEBOOK

Hischier's Heroics Lead Devils to Victory | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Canucks

The Hughes Family Collides in Matchup at Vancouver | PREVIEW

Hughes Brothers Practice Before Wednesday's Clash | NOTEBOOK