Warriors Provide Hockey, Community to Disable Veterans | FEATURE

Throughout New Jersey, there was a need for programming to support former soldiers in their civilian lives. In 2019, the New Jersey Warriors hockey program was born. The volunteer-run, non-profit gives disabled veterans a way to play hockey and build community.

“Being able to provide veterans with this healthy rehab (is amazing),” Ted Curtin, Co-Founder and President of the New Jersey Warriors, shared. “This opportunity to heal both mentally and physically through the sport of hockey has just been outstanding.

“Programs like ours have an opportunity to provide veterans with a healthy outlet,” Curtin continued. “With something to look forward to, to rebuild that sense of camaraderie. It’s life changing.”