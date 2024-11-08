Devils Host Military Appreciation Night | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial will honor the nation’s current and former military service members during the team’s 14th annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Prudential on Sunday, November 10, 2024, when they face off against the San Jose Sharks for a 7:00 PM contest at Prudential Center. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a camo military bag courtesy of Prudential and there will be a multitude of concourse activations, in-game features, and much more to celebrate the dedication of members of the United States military. Additionally, Prudential is providing 200 complimentary tickets to active military personnel and veterans to attend the game.

Fans may enter the Devils Military Appreciation Sweepstakes presented by Prudential for a chance to win various prizes including a team signed military-themed jersey, a player signed helmet or glass seat tickets to the next Devils home game on Thursday, November 21, which will include access to the Prudential Lounge. To enter the sweepstakes, visit newjerseydevils.com/militaryappreciation.

Military-themed jerseys available to wear during player arrivals will be auctioned online through November 17, with net proceeds benefiting Warrior Strong, Inc. To place a bid, visit newjerseydevils.com/military.

Prudential has a long-standing commitment to support veterans, active military members, their families and caregivers to achieve financial resiliency. Throughout the night, the Devils and Prudential will pay tribute to the armed forces through a variety of activations, including:

Camo Military Bag Giveaway and Customization: In addition to the first 9,000 fans in attendance receiving a camo military bag Prudential will provide fans with the opportunity to have their bag customized with their initials outside of Section 20 on the main concourse, which will open at 5:30 PM and run through the end of the game. 50/50 Benefitting Warrior Strong, Inc.: Funds raised through the night’s 50/50 will benefit Warrior Strong Inc., a company dedicated to providing health and wellness programs to veterans, veteran family members, active-duty military members, and first responders. Just Brass No Ammo 63rd Army Band Performances: The 63rd Army Band will provide entertainment on the main concourse prior to the game and during the first intermission outside of Section 19 on the main concourse. National Anthem and Honor Guard: The Navy Band Northeast’s Brass Quartet will perform the National Anthem with Rutgers University Reserve Officers' Training Corps presenting the colors. Heroes Among Us, presented by Prudential: Kenneth Keitt will be recognized as the Hero of the Game. Keitt is a former Marine, current member of Warrior Strong, Inc., certified instructor, and CEO of ParaPer4mance. ParaPer4mance is a digital platform that connects individuals in wheelchairs with limited mobility to fitness resources and each other. Paralyzed from the waist down, Keitt created this platform to provide wheelchair-friendly workouts for the disabled community. Heritage Kitchen – Hadez Food Truck: Throughout the month of November, Hadez Food Truck, the second Heritage Kitchen pop-up food and beverage concept, will be outside of Section 21. Founder Hanif Davis, from Cranford, NJ, previously served as Captain in the U.S. Army. His menu includes mac and cheese platters and smoked brisket, pulled pork, or mushroom sandwiches. Hadez Food Truck will mark the second small, diverse business highlighted by the Devils and hospitality partner, Levy, for Heritage Kitchen, which embraces global cultures and cuisines throughout theme nights this season from newly announced Eastback Kitchen. Letters of Gratitude: Fans will have the opportunity to pen a personal postcard to troops overseas at the Prudential activation space on the main concourse behind Section 19. Letters will be deployed in care packages by Operation Gratitude. Custom Dog Tag Table & Medical Dummy Display: U.S. Army Exhibit hosted by the North Jersey Recruiting Company will be on the main concourse outside of Section 19. Members of the North Jersey Recruiting Company will be customizing dog tags, handing out Army gear and lanyards, and allowing fans to interact with a medical dummy to learn more about Tactical Casualty Care. Puck Wall Photo Activation: Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take a photo in front of a customized Hockey Puck x American Flag puck wall on the main concourse outside of Section 18. New Jersey Warriors Hockey Team Table: New Jersey Warriors will have a table on the main concourse outside of Section 20/21 for attendees to learn more information on the Warriors, a non-profit program dedicated to providing support to disabled veterans. Members of NJ Warriors will also participate in an on-ice competition during the second intermission.

Picture Yourself with a Devil: Fans will have the opportunity to take their photos with virtual Devils players via a digital activation courtesy of Prudential on the main concourse outside of Section 19 and in Prudential Lounge.