Miller on Injured Reserve, Dowling Recalled | BLOG

NEWARK, NJ - The New Jersey Devils have announced this morning that defenseman Colin Miller has been placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Oct. 19, 2023. Miller suffered a lower body injury during practice when he fell awkwardly into the end-board during a team drill.

Miller, 31, was traded to New Jersey from Dallas this past summer, for a 2025 5th Round pick in the NHL Draft.

The defenseman has yet to play a game for New Jersey this season.

The club has also recalled forward Justin Dowling from Utica (AHL). The centerman signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Devils on July 1, 2023.

Dowling has played 98 career NHL games since the 2016-17 season, most recently playing 22 games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2021-22.

The 33-year-old played 56 games with the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) last season, registering 11 goals and 35 assists. He has played in four games this season with the Utica Comets earning three assists.