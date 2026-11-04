Devils Host 16th Annual Military Appreciation Night

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial will honor the nation’s current and former military service members during the team’s 16th annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Prudential on Thursday, November 5, 2026, when they face off against the St. Louis Blues for a 7:00 PM contest at Prudential Center. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a military cap courtesy of Prudential and there will be a multitude of concourse activations, in-game features, and much more to celebrate the dedication of members of the United States military. Additionally, Prudential is providing 100 complimentary tickets to active military personnel and veterans to attend the game.

Fans may enter the Devils Military Appreciation Sweepstakes presented by Prudential for a chance to win various prizes including a team-signed away jersey, a player-signed helmet or glass seat tickets to the next Devils home game, which will include access to the Prudential Lounge. To enter the sweepstakes, visit newjerseydevils.com/militaryappreciation.

Prudential has a long-standing commitment to supporting veterans, active military members, their families and caregivers in achieving financial resilience and protecting their long-term goals. Throughout the night, the Devils and Prudential will pay tribute to the armed forces through a variety of activations, including:

Military Cap Giveaway: The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a military cap courtesy of Prudential.

Player Arrivals: Players will walk in with service dogs from Paws of War, whose mission is to rescue and train service dogs and support veterans, active military members, and first responders with their independence. They will also have a table set up by Section 17/18.

50/50 Benefitting Operations Sisterhood at YWCA Northern New Jersey: Funds raised through the night’s 50/50 will benefit Operation Sisterhood at YWCA Northern New Jersey, who is dedicated to supporting women veterans across New Jersey. They will also have a table set up by Section 17/18.

Mystery Patches: Mystery player-signed military patches will be available for purchase by Section 16 with proceeds benefitting Operation Sisterhood.

Ceremonial Puck Drop: 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran Bob Walsh, a native of Far Hills, New Jersey, will participate in a ceremonial puck drop before the National Anthem. NCO Corporal Walsh enlisted in 1943 and was assigned to the 2nd Marine Division, spending time in Okinawa, Japan.

National Anthem and Honor Guard: Staff Sergeant Hallie Koches, a vocalist from the 78th Army Band and Frenchtown, New Jersey native, will perform the National Anthem. Colors will be presented by the USMC Combat Logistics Battalion 25 Color Guard out of Red Bank, New Jersey.

Heroes Among Us, presented by Prudential: The Devils will welcome the Airman of the 621st Contingency Response Wing stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Known as the "Devil Raiders,” these specialized Airman deploy worldwide within hours to open airbases, delivery humanitarian disaster relief, and protect our nation.

Prudential Concourse Activation: Fans can visit the Prudential concourse activation space “Here For Our Heroes" outside of Section 19, which will include a photo opportunity, Devils alumni, mascot NJ Devil, and a charm giveaway.

United States Marine Corps: The United States Marine Corps will be on the concourse with a number of activations, including a pull-up bar and “Battle Positions” activation by Section 17/18.

Devils Den Team Store Discount: In all Devils Den Team Stores at Prudential Center, there will be a 10% discount for active military members and veterans with a military ID, and cannot be combined with any other offer.