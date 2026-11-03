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POST-GAME VIDEOS
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Full Highlights: Devils 4, Oilers 3 SO
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Devils Post-Game Interviews: Brown | Hellebuyck | Bratt | Keefe
Devils Prevail to Defeat Oilers | GAME STORY
NEWARK, N.J. - The Devils and Edmonton Oilers collided in a back-and-forth star-studded all-out affair that would take a shootout to decide. The Devils would prevail to take the extra point in a 4-3 win at Prudential Center Tuesday night.
Arseny Gritsyuk tallied the deciding goal in the shootout while Jesper Bratt also scored. Devils goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen in the shootout to pick up his first home win in his home debut.
"That's a pretty rowdy crowd. I thought they really brought it tonight," Hellebuyck said. "It was a fun game. Two really good hockey teams going at it. Playing a little bit chess at times and really laying it on. I think you got everything tonight.
"I liked our game. If we keep playing that way, we'll have a lot of success."
Evan Bouchard gave Edmonton an early 1-0 lead. The Devils responded with three goals to take a 3-1 lead on tallies from Connor Brown and two from Jack Hughes. The Oilers answered with a pair of goals from Nugent-Hopkins and Draisaitl to tie the game. The clubs traded chances in the third period and overtime before the shootout.
Both teams scored two power play goals in the contest as special teams was a major factor.
"It was a tough game. Guys played hard all the way through," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Had to play extra, overtime, shootout. It's a well earned two points. Obviously, we'd like to get it done in regulation. But against a West team we'll take it."
The Oilers drop to 9-0-2 when scoring the first goal.
Here are some observations from the game:
• The game featured various waves of momentum, fueled by both teams’ power plays in a back-and-forth affair. The Oilers had a 1-0 after the first period. The Devils dominated much of the second period, scoring three goals (two on the power play) and skating out to a 15-1 edge in shots. But the Oilers would reclaim the momentum late in the second period thanks to their power play. Edmonton scored a man-advantage goal with 1:14 left in the middle frame. The Oilers would tie the game early in the third period thanks to another power-play goal. At that point, the teams traded chances for the remainder of regulation.
• Devils goalie Connor Hellebuyck made his home debut with the club. He made a dynamic split pad save on a Connor McDavid breakaway in the third period to keep it a 3-3 game and allow the contest to get to overtime.
• The Devils used Nico Hischier's line (with Timo Meier and Luke Evangelista) and the defensive duo of Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes against the McDavid line (Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin). They held the line scoreless at 5-on-5 play, and limited McDavid to one shot.
Keefe: "I thought those guys did a good job. It's a tough task mentally. You have to be really responsibly with the puck. You have to be good defensively. It can be a grind mentally."
• The Devils made a tweak to their top power play unit at practice on Monday. They elevated Connor Brown to the group, a five-man unit that saw a lot of man-advantage action last year together. And it didn’t take long for the adjustment to pay off as Brown helped the man-advantage squad connect on two goals with a tally and an assist.
On the Devils' second power-play opportunity for the new (old) look, Brown scored to tie the game at 1-1. Jack Hughes threw a shot toward the net. The puck hit something in front and dropped at the crease. Brown fought through a cross check from Edmonton’s Ryan Shea to score short side as he was falling to the ice.
Brown: “It was nice to get a couple bounce. I thought we did a good job of taking what they gave us. They were pressuring so we simplified and got the puck to the net and were able to put a few in.”
• Adding some spice to the goal is that it came for Brown against his former team.
• Jack Hughes scored twice in the second period to give the Devils a 3-1 lead. His first goal came off a nice blind, backhand pass from Dougie Hamilton. Hughes one-timed a snapper that beat Jarry glove side to make it 2-1.
Hughes followed that up with a power-play goal. He was driving to the net and received a pass from Brown. The puck missed Hughes’ stick and glanced off his skate and into the goal. Since the skate wasn’t used in a “distinct kicking motion,” the goal held up.
• Connor McDavid extened his NHL-record assist streak to start a season to 16 games after helping set up Leon Draisaitl with an early third-period power-play goal. It was McDavid's 40th point of the season and 31st assist.
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WHAT'S NEXT
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The Devils host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at Prudential Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.