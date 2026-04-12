LIVE UPDATES: Senators 3, Devils 2

The Devils host the Ottawa Senators at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Ottawa Senators
The Devils host the Ottawa Senators at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, OTT 0: Nico Hischier opens the scoring, cleaning up a rebound in front of James Reimer's net.
NJD 2, OTT 0: Connor Brown scores shorthanded to put New Jersey up by two. With the goal, Brown has 43 points this season, tying his career-high from the 2019-20 season while playing with the Ottawa Senators.
NJD 2, OTT 1: Michael Amadio takes advantage of Artem Zub's long-range shot and tips the puck past Nico Daws.
NJD 2, OTT 2: Shane Pinto wires a shot past Daws on the power play.
OTT 3, NJD 2: Fabian Zetterlund picks the puck off Jack Hughes right in front of Nico Daws' net and makes good on the play. Ottawa takes its first lead of the game.