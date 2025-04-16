Lachance Signs ELC with Devils | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed forward Shane Lachance to a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2025-26 season. Lachance will sign an American Hockey League (AHL) Standard Player Contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season and report to Utica. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Lachance was acquired by New Jersey from the Edmonton Oilers on March 4. He recently finished his second season with Boston University (Hockey East) at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) level. The Terriers fell to Western Michigan in the National Championship game on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward recorded 30 points (12g-18a) in 40 games this season. His goals, assist and point totals all ranked in the top five for Boston skaters in 2024-25, while his seven power play goals ranked second (tied) on the team and his three game-winning goals ranked third (tied).

The left-handed shot has totaled 57 career points (25g-32a) in 80 games at the NCAA level and was named team captain for the 2024-25 campaign. Last season, Lachance was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week for the week ending on Dec. 4, 2023. He also earned Hockey East All-Academic honors in 2023-24.

Born on August 30, 2003, in Andover, Massachusetts, the Oilers selected Lachance in the sixth round, 186th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft. Before his collegiate career, Lachance spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with Youngstown from 2021-22 to 2022-23. Youngstown named Lachance team captain in 2022-23, leading the team to a USHL Clark Cup championship that same season.

Shane’s father, Scott, played 819 NHL games over 13 seasons for the NY Islanders, Montreal, Vancouver, and Columbus. Scott is currently the Devils’ Head of U.S. Scouting.