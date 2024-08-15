Keefe Discusses Culture, Physicality, Power Play and More | FEATURE

Perhaps Keefe’s biggest impact will be on the psyche of a team with high potential that’s coming off of a disappointing 2023-24 season.

“Getting the confidence in the group is important,” he said. “With any winning team they have a certain feel and a certain vibe. What’s exciting is that this team, that feeling hasn’t disappeared. There are so many players that were key members of the team that really was in the top class of the NHL not too long ago yet are humbled by the situation that happened with the team last year. They’re very hungry and inspired to get it right and build something sustainable together.”

Keefe was asked to address some weaknesses that plagued the team last year. One being the amount of scoring chances allowed per game. Defensive breakdowns and goaltending play led to the Devils allowing 3.43 goals against per game, the fifth-highest number in the NHL last season.

For Keefe, the solution comes down to commitment on the back end first, and then letting the team’s offensive talents take over.

“There are a lot of elite teams in the NHL at generating and producing offense, the New Jersey Devils certainly are one. We’ll continue to lean in on that. That’s a big part of who we are,” he said. “The foundation of any successful team is the ability to defend its net and keep pucks out of its net ultimately. That will be a major priority and focus for us. It’s got to be a big part of our identity. It’s got to be difficult to get to our net and get to our goaltenders. We have a lot of belief in our goaltenders.”

While the Devils will make tactical and structural changes to their system to be better defensively, it really begins in their heads.

“It’s got to be a mindset for the team and committing to it,” he said. “Every player knows how important that is. It’s about us putting it at the forefront and embracing it as a foundation to our team. Then allow our offense and difference makers to come through. We want a strong foundation there and we’ll establish that on Day 1 of camp.”

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald addressed the issue in the personnel department this summer. He traded for goaltender Jacob Markstrom and signed free agent defensemen Brendan Dillon and Brett Pesce. Those players, along with the return of Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler and the development of second-year pros Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec will strengthen the blue line.

“(Hughes and Nemec) were going to be elite players and now perhaps that experience that they’ve gained (last year) can help expedite that,” Keefe said. “When you look at their growth and the additions that we made on the blue line as well you can’t help but get excited about the backbone of the team with the defense being in a real strong place.”

Keefe also wants to put an emphasis on physicality. However, he understands that players are all built differently. So, physicality doesn’t necessarily mean that he expects every player in the lineup to throw bone-crushing checks.

“Physicality comes in different forms in our game. Different players have their own version of physicality that they can bring,” he said. “The root for me and physicality in our game, is looking at is as a tool in our game to drive the competitiveness and give you an advantage in the game. Each player brings that in their own way.

“Along the way you’ll need different players to step out of character at different times and key moments. Sometimes that’s engaging in a physical battle and coming out with the puck, establishing body positioning, sticking up for a teammate or blocking a shot. There are so many different areas and levels of physicality in our sport, and they are important. They are vital to embrace to have any level of success.”

With all the offensive talent that the team possesses, the club’s power play ranked 13th last year with a 22.5-percent success rate. While injuries to key players such as Hamilton, Jack Hughes and Timo Meier were certainly a factor, the Devils want to improve upon their showing with the man-advantage. With so much talent, Keefe foresees using a balance between two units.

“We have enough depth to have two units that can be successful, push and challenge one another,” Keefe said. “(Assistant coach) Jeremy Colliton is coming in and he’ll lead our power play, and we’ll work together. We have different looks, different handedness of defensemen that we can work with. There are some options there for sure. We’ll work on that and build out a plan. Like everything else, it comes through consistency and habits. From doing that, your skill starts to really come out.”

But the one undeniable fact during the 30-minute interview was the excitement in Keefe’s voice and his eagerness to begin a new season with a new team and fresh start.

“Anyone that I talk to – players, staff, in trying to learn more about the area – so many people love living in New Jersey. So many players have told me it’s one of the best kept secrets in the NHL, how great it is,” he said.

“The focus has to remain what you’re doing on a daily basis,” he continued. “I’m excited to do my job and put something together that Devils fans will be proud of.”