Jersey Girls Hockey Club's Immediate Impact | FEATURE

When National Hockey League teams are granted a Stadium Series game, they work with the league to give back to the community through a Legacy Project. These projects have brought over seven million dollars into the community and made lasting impacts.

The New Jersey Devils were driven to fill a void in the youth hockey landscape with their project. As a result the Youth Hockey and Growth Initiatives team went to work as they developed and launched Jersey Girls Hockey Club. The all-girls, recreational league is for girls 5-12 who have graduated from the organization’s Learn to Play program.

“It fills this great big gap,” Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center explained. “We stretch across New Jersey in 14 rinks, offering Learn to Play programming for little kids, boys and girls.

“At the end of Learn to Play, quite often there’s not a fun, safe space for girls,” Frechette continued. “They have the choice of being potentially competitive and joining an elite travel team or maybe just still hanging with the boys, and not all girls like that. The Jersey Girls Hockey Club offers this recreational fun, safe place for these girls just to learn how to enhance their skills on the ice, foster confidence which is critically important, learn team work, and just have fun.”

“Girls hockey is one of the fastest growing segments in the USA Hockey market,” Matt Herr, the NHL’s Senior Director of Youth Hockey and Industry Growth Fund, shared. “To see a program that’s able to offers from Learn to Play and fills that gap from elite to Learn to Play, we often don’t see that.”