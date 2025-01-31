In the Trenches | 10 TAKEAWAYS

It sure has been a week with a see-saw of emotions. Rallying from the loss of Jacob Markstrom for several weeks to a big win in Montreal to the loss of Nico Hischier 'week-to-week'. The Devils have experienced a wide range of emotions in just a few days since we last got together for 10 Takeaways.

The New Jersey Devils are navigating unchartered territory at the moment. They’re without their No. 1 goaltender, Jacob Markstrom, and now without their captain, Nico Hischier.

Every team deals with injuries. And now it’s New Jersey’s turn.

And the mark of a club is truly how they manage being in the trenches, in the latter half of the season and without two key players.

As Nathan Bastian said, "We can come together and show that we can miss our top guys, and we’re still the team that we are."

“Definitely two players that are very important to the team, but that’s how it is," Timo Meier said after the loss of Hischier and acknowledging the loss of Markstrom as well. "During the season, guys sadly get hurt, but that’s the reality. We’ve got to battle through it. Obviously, play hard; everybody’s got to step up their game, especially with guys like that missing. That’s what it comes down to.

With Nico in a suite watching over his team at Prudential Center, the Devils put together a shining performance against the Flyers. From Jake Allen in the first period to the collective team coming together in the second and third, that's the type of performance you want to put together to show the captain, 'We got this. Get healthy, and we're waiting right here for you.'

1.

On the morning it was announced that Nico Hischier had returned from Philadelphia to New Jersey for further evaluation, Sheldon Keefe praised his captain and his undeniable value to the team.

Sheldon Keefe:

“Nico means a great deal to our team. He takes on so much,” Keefe said. “He might have the hardest job in hockey right now in terms of the level of competition he plays against, the faceoffs he has to take in both dots in all three zones. Powerplay, faceoffs, penalty kill, he means a great deal to our team, so you take him out, then there’s opportunities there for others to step up.”

Nathan Bastian: