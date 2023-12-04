Jack Hughes Named NHL's Third Star of the Week | BLOG

When Jack Hughes returned from his injury after a two-week absence, the NHL's October First Star of the Month picked up right where he left off. In the seven games since returning, he has notched four goals and six assists for 10 points.

His play over the past week has picked up even further. In the three games over the past seven days, Hughes had three goals and seven points which was good enough to earn him NHL's Third Star of the Week honors.

He notched a goal and an assist in the third period on November 28 to spur the Devils to a 5-4 comeback victory over the New York Islanders. On November 30 against the Flyers, he had a goal and two helpers, including a feed to his brother Luke for the overtime winner. He also netted a goal on December 1 against the San Jose Sharks.

The NHL's First Star of the Week was Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram. He stopped 89 of the 94 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 1.63 goals-against average and .947 save percentage. Second Star was Mathew Barzal of the Islanders with two goals and five assists.