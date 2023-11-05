News Feed

DEVILS AT BLACKHAWKS 11/3/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Recall Willman | BLOG

DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 GAME STORY

DEVILS AT BLUES 11/3/23 LIVE UPDATES

DEVILS AT WILD 11/2/23 GAME STORY

Smith Host Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE

Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE

Jack Hughes Named First Star of Month | BLOG 11/1/23

Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

Devils to Speak on Stadium Series | BLOG

Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Curtis Lazar | STALL MATES

Toffoli Named NHL's First Star | BLOG

Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE

Fresh Off Win, Back to Work | NOTEBOOK

Dowling Assigned to Utica | BLOG

DEVILS VS WILD 10/29/23 GAME STORY

Miller on Injured Reserve, Dowling Recalled | BLOG

Hughes Week-to-Week | BLOG

Center Jack Hughes will miss the remainder of the team's four-game road trip with an upper-body injury

Devils center Jack Hughes suffered an upper-body injury Friday night in St. Louis. He is listed as week-to-week and will not play against Chicago or Colorado to finish this four-game road trip for the team.

“We were fortunate. He came back and tried a shift,” Ruff said. “We have him on his way home to be taken care of by the athletic care people back in Jersey. I think we’re fortunate.”

Dawson Mercer slid into Hughes’ spot to finish the game in St. Louis. The Devils were already dealing with an injury to captain Nico Hischier, who has missed that past three games with an upper-body injury.

“We’re dealing with a couple key injuries. You take Hischier out. You take Hughes out. That’s a couple top centermen,” Ruff said. “At the same time, it’s a great opportunity for other players to step in. We’re fortunate that we have Mercer who can play in the middle, Haula can play in the middle, Tierney can play in the middle. We have some guys that can step in. Michael McLeod has been playing well. It’s tough to replace what went out, but it’s a big opportunity for the guys that are stepping in."

Hughes suffered the injury after toe-picking the ice, falling and slamming hard into the end boards. He skated on his next shift, but then left the game and did not return.