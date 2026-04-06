Hughes Named NHL's 2nd Star of Week | BLOG

Devils center Jack Hughes was named the NHL’s 2nd Star of the Week for the week ending on April 5.

In that seven-day span, Hughes tallied three goals, six assists, nine points, a plus-6 and 20 shots. Hughes set a career high with five points (2g-3a) against Washington on April 2 at Prudential Center in a 7-3 win.

Hughes, the Golden Goal scorer for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, has tormented the League since returning from international play. The 24-year-old has 36 points on 13 goals and 23 assists and a plus-10 in 20 games since the Olympic break. He leads all NHL players in scoring since the return to play in late February, averaging 1.8 points per game.

Most impressive, Hughes scored 26 of those 36 points at even strength and three of his goals were game-winners.

Of the 71 goals the Devils have scored since the Olympics, Hughes has figured in on 36 of them - a 50.7-percent rate.