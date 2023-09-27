Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp | FEATURE

Alexander Holtz had high hopes when he made the trek to North America in 2021 for New Jersey’s training camp.
The Stockholm native enjoyed a blessed journey in his hockey life to that point. He excelled while climbing the ranks in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with the Djurgardens organization, even playing full time at the professional level at 17 years old. He enjoyed a couple great showings during World Junior competitions in 2019 and ’20. And it all culminated with being chosen by the Devils in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Holtz dipped his toe with 10 games of American Hockey League action with Binghamton at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. So, entering the Devils 2021 training camp, the 19-year-old prospect expected his status to keep rising.
However, life doesn’t always play out the way one expects.
Holtz was the final player cut from the roster at training camp and played almost entirely with Utica of the American Hockey League (he appeared in nine games with New Jersey). During the 2022-23 season, Holtz was back and forth but only played in 19 games for the Devils while being healthy scratched much of the time.
“I battled a couple years. Back in Sweden I was going up all the time and now a little setback but not really,” Holtz said. “It’s been hard. When I got over here the first year it was a grind. Maybe I thought getting to the NHL was going to be easier in the beginning.”