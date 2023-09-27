Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp | FEATURE

Holtz’s eagerness and high expectations lent to his desire to make an immediate jump to the NHL and have an impact. But he also understands that he has grown in many ways as a player over the past two years.

“I want to perform so much and I want to perform so fast as well (in the NHL),” he said. “Sometimes it takes longer than you expect. I try to keep to the plan. It takes a little bit longer for some players. I just want to get better every day.”

Despite the early disappointments, Holtz maintained a positive attitude and work ethic. In 2021-22 he led the Comets in goals with 26 while posting 51 points in 52 games. Though he was back-and-forth for much of 2022-23, Holtz notched six goals and 11 points in 14 games with Utica.

“Building the mental side a lot, I learn from that every year. That’s going to be a huge thing for my long NHL career,” he said. “The mentality of coming in everyday to get better. Every time you step in the gym, every time you step on the ice, doing everything at full speed, no days off, having the mindset to get better every day. I think that’s a huge boost and gives you confidence that you take into games. You perform from there.”

Holtz, now 21 years old, knows his strengths. He’s a goal scorer and playmaker. He has a booming shot with nasty accuracy. The areas of his game that needed improvement at the NHL level were his pace of play and his defensive abilities, whether it be positioning or 50-50 puck battles.

“Before I was just a goal scorer and a little bit of a passer too. Now I’m more like a two-dimensional player,” Holtz said. “I can both shoot and pass. I feel like I’m getting better on puck battles, board battles. All of that kind of stuff, backcheck, forecheck. I feel like I rounded out my game more and more every day that comes.”

One area of Holtz’s game that does look improved is his pace, or his ability to play at a high tempo consistently shift after shift throughout a 60-minute game or 82-game season. In fact, in the Devils’ opening preseason home game against Philadelphia, Holtz was double shifted, logging 19:56 minutes of ice – the highest among all the team’s forwards. And of course, he also showed his offense by scoring a goal.

“Alex played a lot,” head coach Lindy Ruff said. “I thought he skated really well. He scored a nice goal. I thought that line was really good. He did a lot of good things in the game.”