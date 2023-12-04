Haula's Expected Return a Welcome Addition | FEATURE 

VANCOUVER, BC - A welcome sight on Monday at practice in Rogers Arena was seeing Erik Haula back in the regular rotation and seemingly ready to return to the lineup after missing the last three games due to injury.

“He’s doing well. Got a good practice in. Skated the last couple of days. Encouraging opportunity for him to play tomorrow,” said Devils head coach Lindy Ruff.

Ruff was asked what Haula could bring to the team that they were perhaps missing last week, particularly in the 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks at home.

“There’s areas in the game he’s been effective," Ruff began. "He’s effective in the face-off circle, he can play wing or center. If you look at penalty killing, he’s typically been a guy that goes over the bench first."

Ruff added that Haula is a big factor on the Devils' power play as well as his face-off prowess ensures the team keeps possession for longer.

Haula said he felt good and ready to return. He talked about what he could bring to the lineup against a tough Vancouver opponent.

“I try to install confidence," he said. "Try to install some of the right habits and bring what I bring. Everybody knows the person I am. I come in, try to bring the energy, the compete, try to do the right things and try to work hard out there for the team.”

John Marino added that off the ice, Haula's leadership brings a calm to the room.

“He’s been around the league for a long time here and there’s a reason for that. He’s a leader in our locker room, too. On and off the ice, he brings physicality. It’ll be great to have him back.”

The Devils didn't skate on either Saturday or Sunday, which is rare for a team to do in-season. Saturday the team didn't practice which is customary for a club coming off back-to-back games. Sunday was a full day of coast-to-coast travel.

“It’s a long travel over here. It was a tough pill to swallow. I wasn’t in the game. It hurt just as much," Haula said. "We’re excited to get started tomorrow. They’re a really good team. It’ll be a good test. It was nice to get in a day early and have that extra day.”

He knows the tough task ahead of him as he plays the defensive role alongside Jack Hughes and Tyler Toffoli.

“(Vancouver has) a lot of weapons. They can put the puck in the net. They’re a fast team and they play hard as well,” Haula stated. “The big thing for us is keeping the puck out of our net. That’s part of the reason I’m there is to take some of the defensive responsibility. We all know what they do offensively. Try to do the little things and work hard for them. I love playing with Jack. I haven’t got too many reps with Toff but he definitely knows how to put the puck in the net. I’m going to bring my game and looking forward to it.”

Toffoli was looking forward to the energy Haula brings.

“He brings a ton of energy (whether) on our line or not. It was good to see him out there feeling better and hopefully tomorrow we can have a good night.”