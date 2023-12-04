Devils Practice in Vancouver Ahead of Four-Game Road Trip | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are practicing at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Lindy Ruff... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Stay tuned!
The Devils went with these lines at practice:
Haula - Hughes - Toffoli
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - Mercer - Holtz
Lazar - McLeod - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Nemec
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - Miller
Extras: Tierney, Smith
Check back for more after practice.
In Case You Missed It
READ:
FEATURE: Charlie's 'Core Memory' Celebration
WATCH:
FEATURE: Charlie's Story
JERSEY LIFE: 2023 Hospital Visits