Halfway Stats | 10 TAKEAWAYS

We all remember that pre-holiday break stretch where the Devils put together a string of incredible performances, limiting their opponents to just about nothing. During mostly a stretch of home games, the Devils became the first NHL team since the NHL began tracking shots (1959-60) to allow 20 or fewer shots in seven straight games.

The stretch of games lasted between Dec. 10, 2024 and Dec. 23, 2024 with a 5-1-1 record.

Here's how it all played out:

Toronto - 17 SA

Los Angeles - 14 SA

Chicago - 17 SA

St. Louis - 20 SA

Columbus - 20 SA

Pittsburgh - 12 SA

New York - 12 SA

BONUS: Only once this season has New Jersey failed to secure two points when they’re leading after two periods of play. That one instance came in an overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-1. New Jersey were leading 1-0 on an Ondrej Palat goal midway through the second period.

The Devils record this season leading after two periods is 20-0-1, ranked first in the NHL with Edmonton and Winnipeg.

2.

Just past the halfway point of the season, the Devils have two players on pace for 90-plus points.

With little surprise, it's Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, who have near-identical stats are on pace for 93 and 91 points, respectively.

And when I say near-identical, I mean it.

Hughes is atop the Devils class with 50 points, 16 goals, and 34 assists, while Bratt is right behind with 15 goals and 34 assists for 49 points, with 44 games played.

BONUS: Earning his 20th win of the season in Seattle earlier this week, Jacob Markstrom became just the second goaltender in franchise history to earn 20 wins in their debut year with New Jersey.

Only two seasons ago, Vitek Vanecek became the first, finishing the 2022-23 with 33 wins.