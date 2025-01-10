Halfway Stats | 10 TAKEAWAYS

It's that benchmark time of year, where the NHL is hitting the halfway point of the season so in this week's 10 Takeaways, we're looking back to the first half stats and facts!
1.
Well, we can't start No. 1 without a moment that you, the fans, dubbed one of your favorite moments of the year...
Nico Hischier, your captains, first career hat trick.
It came against the Nashville Predators on November 25, 2024 in a 5-2 win. It was a game where Hischier ended a 10-game scoreless drought and scored his three goals in style -- his first career hat trick was a natural hat trick, all three goals scored in the second period.
When he was named as the No. 1 star that night, during his on-ice interview, his words were drowned out by the adoring chants of Nico! Nico!
"During my interview I was trying to take a second and soak it in a bit," he said. "It was awesome. It's a game I'll never forget in my life."
(Another 1)
We all remember that pre-holiday break stretch where the Devils put together a string of incredible performances, limiting their opponents to just about nothing. During mostly a stretch of home games, the Devils became the first NHL team since the NHL began tracking shots (1959-60) to allow 20 or fewer shots in seven straight games.
The stretch of games lasted between Dec. 10, 2024 and Dec. 23, 2024 with a 5-1-1 record.
Here's how it all played out:
Toronto - 17 SA
Los Angeles - 14 SA
Chicago - 17 SA
St. Louis - 20 SA
Columbus - 20 SA
Pittsburgh - 12 SA
New York - 12 SA
BONUS: Only once this season has New Jersey failed to secure two points when they’re leading after two periods of play. That one instance came in an overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-1. New Jersey were leading 1-0 on an Ondrej Palat goal midway through the second period.
The Devils record this season leading after two periods is 20-0-1, ranked first in the NHL with Edmonton and Winnipeg.
2.
Just past the halfway point of the season, the Devils have two players on pace for 90-plus points.
With little surprise, it's Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, who have near-identical stats are on pace for 93 and 91 points, respectively.
And when I say near-identical, I mean it.
Hughes is atop the Devils class with 50 points, 16 goals, and 34 assists, while Bratt is right behind with 15 goals and 34 assists for 49 points, with 44 games played.
BONUS: Earning his 20th win of the season in Seattle earlier this week, Jacob Markstrom became just the second goaltender in franchise history to earn 20 wins in their debut year with New Jersey.
Only two seasons ago, Vitek Vanecek became the first, finishing the 2022-23 with 33 wins.
3 & 4
The Devils’ have put together three-game win streaks four times this season, which is their season-high win streak.
While capping out at a three-game win streak may not feel that long, what has been important in those moments of not being able to string that fourth one together is how the team has only once this season, allowed their pointless streak stretch to four games. And that came most recently on their road swing.
That fourth straight goal might be elusive, being able to correct course quickly has been vital to where the Devils currently sit in the standings at the mid-way point of the year.
(One More 4)
Make that four straight seasons of 50 or more points for Jack Hughes... not that we should be surprised! Against the Rangers on Thursday night, Hughes recorded his 50th and 51st point of the season.
5.
Piggybacking off Hughes' fourth straight year of 50 or more points, is our No. 5.
Hughes is only the fifth player in franchise history to hit a streak like that, joining Kirk Muller, Patrik Elias, Zach Parise and Scott Gomez.
I'd venture to say we'll add a sixth and possibly seventh player to that list. Jesper Bratt is one point away from four straight years with 50-plus points, and Nico is on his way too, up to 36 points in 44 games.
We're in a new New Jersey Devils Golden Era.
BONUS: The Devils have shut out their opponents five times this season, most recently after defeating the Rangers 5-0 on Dec. 23. The team’s five shutouts are tied with Ottawa and Winnipeg for the most in the NHL this season.
6.
Six is the number of game-winning goals by Jack Hughes this season, which also matches a career-high he set during the 2022-23 season. With plenty more real estate left in the Devils season, I'd bet he's going to break his own record at some point.
7.
After both Paul Cotter and Dawson Mercer scored against the Seattle Kraken this week, the Devils 10-plus goal scorers jumped to seven this season. That ranks tops in the league with the the Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals, who also boast seven 10-plus goals scorers.
New Jersey has: Nico Hischier (19), Stefan Noesen (16), Jack Hughes (16), Jesper Bratt (15), Timo Meier (14), Paul Cotter (10) and Dawson Mercer (10).
Not far behind is Ondrej Palat with nine.
8.
Eight is the number of games we got to see defensive prospect Seamus Casey play (so far) this season. And boy did he make an impact, flying out of the gates during training camp and in Prague. With his play during camp, Casey forced the Devils hand to keep him around early in the year and earned himself a trip to Prague where he made his NHL debut.
Casey scored in his second NHL game and finished his stint in New Jersey with three goals and an assist.
However, playing time was more important, and when Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce were able to return from their respective injuries, Casey would be one of the odd men on the roster. And that's no place to be for an up-and-coming rookie, one of the Devils' top prospects.
So Casey was sent to the Utica Comets where he has been able to play top minutes and play a much bigger role than if he were in New Jersey. He's made an immediate impact, too; he was named to the AHL All-Star Classic earlier this week as the Comets representative.
Casey has scored two goals and added 12 assists with Utica. He ranks sixth in points among AHL rookie defensemen and ranks 4th in points for Utica behind three forwards: Adam Beckman (19pts-23gp), Brian Halonen (18pts-28gp) and Nolan Foote (16pts-24gp).
BONUS: Eight is the number of 3-point games Jack Hughes has had this season.
9.
Ok, I'll admit, this is a bit of a stretch, but I think it's an interesting stat to look at. So, we're going with 2009.
The Devils' lineup, put together by Sheldon Keefe and his coaching staff, has been extremely consistent. Early in the season, during the feeling-out process, there were some more significant changes, like who fit best on Jack and Nico Hischier's wings and how the third and fourth lines were going to look, but once Keefe found the recipe, he stuck with it.
Especially regarding his defensive pairings, since Luke Hughes and Pesce returned to the lineup on Oct. 24, 2024, at Detroit. There hasn't been a single change to the defensive pairings (other than necessary in-game adjustments at times, of course). The six-man core has stayed together, and Keefe has been rolling with it ever since.
And that's where the 2009 comes into play.
This season, all three Devils defensive pairs have logged more than 500 minutes together.
You'd have to return to the 2008-09 season to find consistency for three different pairings to log those kinds of minutes together.
Paul Martin is on the list twice, playing over 500 minutes with Johnny Oduya (828m:13s) and Bryce Salvador (506:23) in 2008-09, while Colin White and Mike Mottau were a pair that 684 minutes together as well.
So far this season, Jonas Siegenthaler and Johnny Kovacevic have logged a whopping 664:14 together, Brenden Dillon and Dougie Hamilton have logged 559:57, while Hughes and Pesce have matched up for 541:13.
(H/T: Nick Cahill, MSG Networks)
10.
Jack Hughes is the only player this season to log 10-or more shots in a game. He logged 13 shots against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 19, to set a new career-high. And it also provided us with this heartwarming quote from younger brother Luke after the game:
"He’s got a massive competitive spirit. He’s the heart and soul of our team, pushes until the very end, he makes you want to compete more. Can’t say enough."