Get to Know: NJ Devil | FEATURE

NJ devil

The Devils are celebrating Mascot Madness Saturday night when the Devils host the Ottawa Senators. NJ Devil will be welcoming a group of mascots to Prudential Center for many fun activations around the arena, including a pre-game skate, meet and greet and mascot signing from 4-5:30 p.m. Get your tickets here!

We sat down with NJ Devil ahead of the game to get to know him a little better.

What is a day in the life like for NJ Devil on a game day?

First thing’s first, you need to have a full pot of coffee and prepare for excellence. From there, I go through the daily check-list:

  • Drum
  • Silly String
  • Confetti
  • Giant Cell Phone
  • Skates

Once the checklist is complete, I make sure to check social media, make some posts/edits on the virtual front. Then I’ll have lunch, play a game of NHL in the Devils Gaming Group Lounge (aka: dunk on kids in chel), and get my part-time staff ready to go (at this point we’re onto coffee pot No. 2).

Do you have any game day superstitions?

Hit the picture of Jimmy Fallon covered in pie before walking out of my locker room. It’s my “Play Like a Champion Today” routine.

What are three of your favorite hobbies?

Inspecting glass, throwing pies at opposing fans and embroidery.

How did you learn to skate so well?

It’s a natural gift and I have a strong core.

Who are your best friends among NHL mascots?

“I don’t have friends, I got family.” However, on road trips, me and TommyHawk share a room.

What do you love most about New Jersey Devils fans?

Their passion! I feed off their energy on game days, which helps bring me to that next level.

You do a lot for kids in the community. Can you tell me more about the Healthy Hat Trick program presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey?

Healthy Hat Trick was created to show the importance of a healthy lifestyle. This healthy lifestyle comes in all forms in day-to-day life. You want to keep your mind healthy (Be Educated). You want to fuel your body with the proper nutrients (Be Healthy). You want to get that 30 minutes of exercise in per day and some sunlight (Be Active). You mix in all three, it becomes a Healthy Hat Trick and a lifestyle.

NJ Devil and Grant Marshall visit Wayside School as part of the Healthy Hat Trick program

You’re pretty active with the drum during games. Do you have a favorite song that you like to rock out to?

Let’s Go Devils counts as a song, right? If you’re asking for favorite, it has to be “Howl.” Have you ever seen how fast I run into the bowl and jump on the nearest railing when we score?

I’ll keep an eye out next time. What’s your favorite TV show?

I’m not into many TV shows. My TV is mostly on Devils Hockey. I do enjoy some video games in my down time. Also, The Bachelor.

What’s your favorite song to dance to?

Hip Hop Hooray ;-)

What’s the best part of your job being the team’s official mascot?

The best part is the connection I have to the fans. Players, coaches, staff may change, but the fans will always have me and I’ll always have them.

