Bratt's Two Goals Ruin Red Wings Playoff Hopes | GAME STORY

DETROIT, MI - Jesper Bratt's two-goal night in Detroit ended the Red Wings playoff hopes. After a 5-3 victory for New Jersey, the Red Wings have been eliminated from playoff contention.

New Jersey required three comebacks to make it happen.

Locked at 1-1 after the first and 2-2 through two periods, the Devils and Red Wings left the decision for the third.

Justin Faulk struck first to put Detroit ahead, but just 59 seconds later, Jack Hughes answered, on the Devils first shot of the game.

David Perron restored the Red Wings’ lead in the second, only for Bratt to fire a long-range shot through traffic that beat John Gibson and pulled New Jersey even once again.

Emmitt Finnie broke the tie, seven minutes into the third, but for a third time, the Devils answered. This time it was Cody Glass, with his 19th goal of the season, before Bratt's second goal gave New Jersey its first lead at 16:26.

Dawson Mercer added an empty-net goal to secure the victory.