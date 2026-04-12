POST-GAME VIDEOS
Full Highlights: Coming after the game!
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Coming after the game!
Bratt's Two Goals Ruin Red Wings Playoff Hopes | GAME STORY
The Devils rallied three times to pick up the win and eliminate the Red Wings from playoff contention.
DETROIT, MI - Jesper Bratt's two-goal night in Detroit ended the Red Wings playoff hopes. After a 5-3 victory for New Jersey, the Red Wings have been eliminated from playoff contention.
New Jersey required three comebacks to make it happen.
Locked at 1-1 after the first and 2-2 through two periods, the Devils and Red Wings left the decision for the third.
Justin Faulk struck first to put Detroit ahead, but just 59 seconds later, Jack Hughes answered, on the Devils first shot of the game.
David Perron restored the Red Wings’ lead in the second, only for Bratt to fire a long-range shot through traffic that beat John Gibson and pulled New Jersey even once again.
Emmitt Finnie broke the tie, seven minutes into the third, but for a third time, the Devils answered. This time it was Cody Glass, with his 19th goal of the season, before Bratt's second goal gave New Jersey its first lead at 16:26.
Dawson Mercer added an empty-net goal to secure the victory.
Here are some observations from the game:
• The Red Wings, who were desperate to keep their playoff hopes alive, came out firing on all cylinders, outshooting New Jersey 9-0 after the opening 10 minutes of the game. Jake Allen was superb, especially with the Red Wings on the power play early, stopping all four shots the Devils faced shorthanded in the opening nine and a half minutes.
On the Red Wings' 10th shot, with 10:17 remaining in the period, Justin Faulk put Detroit up 1-0, and 10-0 in shots.
• But it's about quality, not quantity, because the Wings wouldn't hold on to their lead very long. Fifty-nine seconds after the Faulk goal, Jesper Bratt picked up the puck off the halfwall in the DZone and chipped it up the ice to Hughes, who was skating up the right wing. Connor Brown rushed up the ice with Hughes, with Jacob Bernard-Docker the lone Red Wing left to defend.
Hughes did have the option to pass to Brown, but elected to take the shot, his wrister, wiring its way past John Gibson to tie the game. Th
• One day after being called up from Utica, Nico Daws backed up Jake Allen in net. Daws will start on Sunday, at home, against the Ottawa Senators.
• Defenseman Topias Vilen took warmups with the Devils, one day after being called up, but did not play. He will make his NHL debut on Sunday, Keefe confirmed, against the Ottawa Senators.
|
WHAT'S NEXT
|
The Devils head home for their home season finale. They'll host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.