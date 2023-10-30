News Feed

Fresh Off A Win, Devils Back to Work | NOTEBOOK

The New Jersey Devils returned to practice Monday morning, the day after a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild to wrap up a homestand

Notebook 10.30.23
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils were back to work at practice Monday morning after wrapping up a three game homestand on Sunday night with a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Forward Erik Haula took a maintenance day Monday and did not participate in practice. Otherwise, the Devils had full attendance for their healthy players. Currently Captain Nico Hischier is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, defenseman Colin Miller is on the IR with a lower-body injury, and forward Tomas Nosek is on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Check back throughout the afternoon for more updates from today's 11:30 a.m. practice!

Recent Roster Updates:

On Sunday the Devils announced defenseman Colin Miller was added to the Injured Reserve list retroactive to Oct. 19, 2023. Miller is out with a lower-body injury. With a roster spot open, the Devils recalled forward Justin Dowling from the Utica Comets on Sunday; however, the Devils assigned him back to the Comets on Monday.

Upcoming Schedule

The Devils are heading out on their first multi-game road trip this week and preparations started on Monday. 

On Wednesday, the team will travel to Minnesota to start. They'll play the Wild on Thursday and then face the St. Louis Blues Friday night. The trip continues Sunday in Chicago against the Blackhawks before a Tuesday night game in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche.

