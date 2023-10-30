Fresh Off A Win, Devils Back to Work | NOTEBOOK

The Devils were back to work at practice Monday morning after wrapping up a three game homestand on Sunday night with a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Forward Erik Haula took a maintenance day Monday and did not participate in practice. Otherwise, the Devils had full attendance for their healthy players. Currently Captain Nico Hischier is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, defenseman Colin Miller is on the IR with a lower-body injury, and forward Tomas Nosek is on the IR with a lower-body injury.

