Devils Downed by Quick-Strike Penguins | GAME STORY

PITTSBURGH, PA - Penguins forward Connor Clifton broke a 1-1 draw early in the third period and Egor Chinakhov doubled the lead just 50 seconds later, a quick two-goal burst that proved to be the difference in a 4-1 loss for New Jersey on Thursday night.

“It’s the same story,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Our third periods have just been unacceptable. Maybe tonight it’s a little bit of a fatigue factor in there, when the stakes of the game get higher and the other team pushes, we just haven’t been able to dig in and find another level.”

"Same story, right?” Brett Pesce said, echoing his head coach. “I don’t have many words to say, it’s tough, if feels lke we’re in every game, we’re a bounce away and it just doesn’t seem to go our way. It’s tough right now.”

The Penguins grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period on a power-play goal by Tommy Novak. New Jersey answered in the second when Paul Cotter tipped a Dougie Hamilton point shot past the Artur Silvos in the Pittsburgh net to tie the game. The goal was Cotter’s first since Dec. 13, 2025, against Anaheim, snapping a 23-game drought and briefly injecting life into the Devils’ bench.

But the third period told a familiar story. Defensive lapses and a momentum swing the Devils couldn’t recover from allowed Pittsburgh to seize control, sending New Jersey to two straight losses out of the Olympic break.

“It’s just very frustrating because it’s not that we’ve been outplayed, the last two games," captain Nico Hischier said. "But we lost both hockey games. I think it’s just still gripping our sticks, myself included.”

Blake Lizotte added an empty-net goal for the Penguins with 1:59 to play.