Captain America | FEATURE

Jack Hughes jogged down the tunnel and hopped onto the ice surface at Prudential Center to an uproar of applause from the faithful in the stands.

The crowd was filled with the usual Devils Black and Red jerseys. But filtered throughout the stands was Red, White and Blue, many featuring the nameplate of Hughes and the emblematic 86 on the back and USA scrawled across the front.

In the waning minutes of pre-game warmups Wednesday night – with the Buffalo Sabres having cleared their half of the ice – Hughes took a full-length lap around the ice as the fans cheered him loudly.

It was a hero’s welcome for a returning hero.

Just hours earlier, Hughes, 24, had arrived in the Garden State following a three-week journey that include winning a gold medal in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, a celebration in Miami and an attendance at the State of the Union Address in Washington, D.C.

“It's been obviously the best three days of my life, probably,” Hughes said following the game. “Had so much fun with this group of guys, and I'm sure everyone on this team probably wishes it was still going. But nice to get back into a routine and get back with my teammates (in New Jersey).”

As Hughes and his Devils teammates returned to the ice before the start of their contest against Buffalo, the Devils’ seven Olympians and two Olympic staffers were recognized on the big screen.

Then, the screen went dark. And returned with a flashback to Sunday. The voice of Kenny Albert rang throughout the arena: “And now Jack Hughes pokes it around Makar. The United States with numbers. Back across it comes. Jack Hughes wins it! The Golden Goal for the United States!”

The Prudential Center exploded in euphoria as if the play had just played out live in front of them. All eyes were fixated above on Team USA celebrating its first Gold Medal since 1980 with a 2-1 overtime victory against Canada.

“I get goosebumps watching the video now just because the emotions are so raw, and it means so much to every single one of those guys,” Hughes said, “and we're all genuinely so happy for each other that we won.

“And I just remember the goalie (Jordan Binnington) shot out at me hard, so I couldn't see really the puck go in, and the puck didn't even shoot out of the net. It hid behind where the camera went. So, I just turned the corner, and I saw Dylan Larkin, first guy I saw, just sprinting up the ice, and I just couldn't believe it. And I was so proud of our group.”